Equities

Wall Street futures wavered early Tuesday as investors head toward a winning month for stocks. Major European markets were down. TSX futures were lower with bank earnings kicking off.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all trading around break even. All three saw modest losses on Monday but key indexes remain on track for solid monthly gains with the Nasdaq up roughly 10 per cent in November so far. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.35 per cent yesterday but is up nearly 6 per cent heading into the final days of November.

“It is becoming increasingly apparent that markets believe that we will start to see [U.S.] rate cuts by the middle of next year, despite the attempts of various Fed officials to push back on this idea,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“Today it will be the turn of Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, along with the Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee who will be tasked with pushing the ‘higher for longer’ narrative that the central bank will want to maintain.”

In Canada, the country’s biggest lenders move to the forefront with the start of a week of bank earnings.

Scotiabank reports results this morning with the remainder of Canada’s banks releasing earnings through the rest of the week. Ahead of the results, analysts have been forecasting that earnings will fall between 3 per cent and 7 per cent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, hit by higher costs, increased risks and weaker loan growth.

Quebec-based convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is scheduled to report results after the close of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.51 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.40 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.06 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.98 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were up in early trading ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting, with expectations growing that the group will deepen current production curbs.

The day range on Brent was US$79.84 to US$80.95 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$74.70 to US$75.84. Both benchmarks were up more than 1 per cent in the predawn period.

“The OPEC+ meeting will be this week’s most impactful event in oil markets,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Not just because any decision could have direct consequences for price and therefore inflation but also due to the meeting already being pushed back by four days, so there’s clearly some disagreement within the alliance.”

He said the group has always found a way to get an agreement over the line before, “even if that means the biggest producers taking on more of the additional commitments so it’s probably safe to say something similar will be achieved this week.”

The meeting was delayed until Thursday reportedly to allow the grow to address disagreements over production targets for African members. Reuters reported Friday that progress was being made in addressing those concerns.

Elsewhere, traders will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports later today with the release for fresh data from the American Petroleum Institute. More official government figures follow on Wednesday morning.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect that crude inventories fell by about 2 million barrels last week.

In other commodities, gold prices were steady after hitting a six month high.

Spot gold was little changed at US$2,013.29 per ounce early Tuesday morning, after hitting the highest level since May 16.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery edged 0.1-per-cent higher to US$2,013.40 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher while its U.S. counterpart was trading near three-month lows against a group of currencies and looked set for its worst monthly performance in a year.

The day range on the loonie was 73.40 US cents to 73.62 US cents ahead of the North American opening bell. The Canadian dollar has gained more than 2 per cent against its U.S. counterpart over the past month.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02 per cent at 103.18 by early Tuesday morning.

The index is down more than 3 per cent for the month so far.

The euro and Britain’s pound were broadly steady with the common currency at US$1.09495 and sterling at US$1.2627, both around their highest in about three months, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly higher at 4.396 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for September.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for November

With Reuters and The Canadian Press