Equities

Wall Street futures were mixed early Friday with weakness in Apple shares hitting tech stocks as traders await fresh U.S. jobs report this morning. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were up modestly.

In the early premarket period, Dow and S&P futures traded near break even while Nasdaq futures were in the red. All three saw their best session in months on Thursday, each adding more than 1 per cent. The Dow and S&P 500 were up more than 4 per cent for the week heading into Friday’s session while the Nasdaq was up more than 5 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX composite index jumped 2.87 per cent yesterday and is up 4.4 per cent for the week so far.

Jobs data in both Canada and the United States will be key today.

Wall Street economists are expecting to see hiring ease in October, with forecasts suggesting the economy likely created about 170,000 positions last month. That compares to the more than 300,000 jobs created in September. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.8 per cent. Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, noting continued resilience in the U.S. economy.

In Canada, Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, says that bank’s economists are expecting to see the creation of about 15,000 jobs, slightly below the market consensus of 25,000. Canada’s unemployment rate is seen edging up to 5.6 per cent.

“Employment growth has remained positive in Canada but with surging population growth boosting available labour supply, the gains have not been strong enough to prevent a half point rise in the unemployment rate since the spring,” she said.

“In addition, labour demand has continued to slow with job openings still drifting lower.”

On the corporate side, Canadian earnings continue to roll in. Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands reports before the start of trading, as does energy company Enbridge Inc. and telecom giant Telus.

On Wall Street, shares of Apple were down more than 3 per cent in premarket trading after the company’s sales forecast for the holiday quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told analysts on a conference call that sales for the current quarter, when Apple typically has its biggest sales of new iPhone models, will be similar to the previous year, Reuters reported. Wall Street was expecting a forecast for sales to rise 4.97 per cent to US$122.98-billion. Apple’s latest results were released after Thursday’s close.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.45 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.46 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.42 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.52 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices edged higher in early trading but were still on track for weekly losses as concerns about China’s economy underpin demand worries.

The day range on Brent was US$86.67 to US$87.37 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$82.36 to US$83.13.

Brent was down about 4 per cent for the week heading into Friday’s session while WTI was off about 3 per cent.

“With all the price whipsaws on high speed this week, it seems like oil traders are struggling for a locus point torn between tight markets and geopolitical risk against the backdrop of higher U.S. inventories, sluggish demand at the pump and fresh capex and better well-head technology in the Permian Basin,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Uncertainty about demand in China, one of the world’s top consumers of oil, has persisted this week after new figures showed the country’s manufacturing activity contracted in October. Reuters reported that the official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in October from 50.2, dipping back below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion. That data was released midweek.

On Friday, a private sector survey showed China’s services activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in October, but sales grew at the softest rate in 10 months and employment stagnated as business confidence waned, the news agency said.

In other commodities, spot gold was essentially flat at US$1,986.24 per ounce by early Friday morning and U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,994.00. Prices have fallen about 1 per cent this week so far after three consecutive weeks of gains.

“It seems investors are growing too optimistic that the Fed is done tightening rates, which has triggered a massive stock market rally,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a recent note.

“Investors won’t be rushing to gold if Wall Street is confident that the Fed’s next move will be a rate cut in the middle of next year.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down modestly against its U.S. counterpart while its U.S. counterpart also remained on the backfoot against a basket of world currencies and looked set for a weekly decline.

The day range on the loonie was 72.66 US cents to 72.85 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up nearly 1 per cent against the greenback over the past five days as of early Friday morning.

On world markets, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was down 0.122 per cent at 106.07, not far from the one-week low of 105.80 it hit on Thursday, according to figures from Reuters. The index was down about 0.4 per cent for the week so far.

In other currencies, Britain’s pound was at $1.2198, down 0.02% on the day, having risen 0.4% on Thursday, and was on course for a 0.5% weekly gain, Reuters reported. The euro was up 0.05 per cent at US$1.0625, also set for a weekly gain of 0.5 per cent.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 4.668 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for October.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P global services and composite PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM services PMI for October.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press