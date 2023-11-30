Equities

Wall Street futures were positive early Thursday as main indexes head to solid monthly gains and investors await a key reading on U.S. inflationary pressures. Major European markets were higher. TSX futures were also up.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all above water after a narrowly mixed session on Wednesday. All three are poised for monthly gains heading into November’s final trading session with the Nasdaq up more than 10 per cent while S&P 500 has gained more than 8 per cent while the Dow is up more than 7 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday up 0.4 per cent and is up about 6.3 per cent for the month so far.

In Canada, investors get results from Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank and CIBC this morning. On Tuesday, Scotiabank kicked off bank earnings with a lower profit than analysts had been forecasting amid higher loan-loss provisions and rising expenses. Ahead of the banks’ reporting season, analysts had been expecting the country’s big lenders would see earnings decline by between 3 per cent and 7 per cent year-over-year.

Later this morning, investors will also get a reading from Statistics Canada on September and third-quarter GDP growth. The economy saw a contraction in the second quarter. Economists are expecting a relatively flat reading in the third quarter, although another decline would meet the definition for a technical recession. (Two consecutive quarters of negative growth)

“The economic backdrop has been challenging for a number of months already, and this week’s figures aren’t likely to change things,” Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s managing director for Canadian rates and macro strategist, said in a recent note.

“Monthly GDP is expected to be flat in September for a third straight month, with May the last time we saw any growth.”

For the third quarter, he said, BMO economists are expecting an annualized increase of 0.2 per cent “with the risks skewed to the downside.”

In the U.S., markets get a reading on the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation before the North American opening bell. with the release of the personal consumption expenditures index.

“When U.S. October CPI numbers were released a couple of weeks ago and headline CPI slowed to 3.2 per cent, with core prices slowing from 4.2 per cent to 4.1 per cent, bets on another Fed rate hike in December were pared back sharply,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said

“What was particularly noteworthy was a similar slowdown in super core inflation which the Fed pays close attention to and could well translate into a similar slowdown in this week’s core PCE deflator numbers.”

In September, the PCE core deflator slowed to 3.7 per cent, its lowest level in 2 years, and today’s October numbers are expected to slow further to 3.5 per cent, Mr. Hewson said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.18 per cent in morning trading. New figures released early Thursday showed inflation in the euro zone cooled to 2.4 per cent in November, from 2.9 per cent a month earlier. Economists had been expecting a reading closer to 2.7 per cent in the latest report. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.15 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.50 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.29 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher as investors await the outcome of today’s OPEC+ meeting.

The day range on Brent was US$82.77 to US$84.05 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.46 to US$78.79.

OPEC+ members are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss production targets. The meeting had been postponed from last weekend while differences with African members were addressed.

“Oil prices have risen in response to a Wall Street Journal report indicating that Saudi Arabia is advocating an additional 1 million barrels per day insurance production cut evenly distributed among OPEC+ producers,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“This move is a measure to limit a projected supply overhang during the first quarter of 2024. The OPEC+ alliance, comprising 23 nations, has been engaged in negotiations for deeper production cuts, and the proposed additional cut could be as significant as 1 million bpd, effective for the first three months of 2024.”

In other commodities, spot gold slid 0.2 per cent to US$2,041.19 per ounce by early Thursday morning. Bullion is up 2.8 per cent so far this month after rising 7.3 per cent in October, Reuters reported.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.3 per cent to US$2,041.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker while its U.S. counterpart edged up from three-month lows but still looked set for its worst monthly performance in a year.

The day range on the loonie was 73.44 US cents to 73.71 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar has gained nearly 1 per cent against the U.S. dollar over the past month.

Ahead of the North American opening bell, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, rose 0.47 per cent to 103.25. The index has lost more than 3 per cent over the past month as markets begin speculating on the timing of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.43 per cent against the U.S. dollar to US$1.0921. On Wednesday it hit its highest level since August at US$1.1017, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 4.292 per cent early Thursday morning.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s real GDP and chain prices for Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s job vacancy rate for September

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 25.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for October.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for November

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for October.

Also: OPEC+ meeting

With Reuters and The Canadian Press