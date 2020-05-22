Novogratz buying pushes Galaxy Digital Holdings up INK’s stock rankings

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (Friday’s close $1.530) provides shareholders with about a 23.3-per-cent stake in privately held Galaxy Digital Holdings LP, which focuses on digital currency-related trading, principal investments, asset management and advisory services. The stock was the top mover up our INK Edge rankings at the end of April. The INK Edge process ranks stocks based on value, insider commitment and price moment. Galaxy chief executive Michael Novogratz gave the stock’s rankings a boost when he spent just over $400,000 buying shares in the market during April.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.