Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed as traders look ahead to fresh inflation figures later in the week. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were up slightly.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all just above break even. On Tuesday, all three saw gains. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday up 1.33 per cent with the energy sector gaining about 4 per cent.

Markets are now awaiting Thursday’s U.S. consumer price index report for further clues about where the Federal Reserve may go on interest rates. Stocks got a boost this week when several Fed officials sounded a dovish note on borrowing costs, with one suggesting that high bond yields in recent weeks could ease the need for further rate increases.

“It is clear traders are expecting another pause, but the risk of future hikes in 2024 remain on the table,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Parts of the economy are poised to accelerate here and financial conditions could still get a lot tighter.”

Ahead of Thursday’s key inflation report, Wall Street will get a reading on wholesale inflation with the release of the U.S. producer price index this morning. The headline number is expected to come in unchanged at 1.6 per cent while core PPI is seen edging up to 2.3 per cent from 2.2 per cent. That report will be followed by the release of the minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting. The minutes are scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. ET.

“After today’s PPI numbers we get to look over the latest Fed minutes in the wake of the decision to keep rates on hold, and the surprise shift towards higher for longer, but the prospect that we could see higher rates for longer,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“This change in the dot plots saw a sharp rise in yields as well as the U.S. dollar over the past few weeks, although we have seen a few Fed officials dial back some of the recent hawkish narrative in the last few days.”

In Canada, investors will get results from Montreal-based MTY before the start of trading.

Statistics Canada will also release its report on August building permits, with economists expecting to see a monthly decline of 1.5 per cent.

Elsewhere, The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports that negotiators from General Motors of Canada and Unifor reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday, ending a 12-hour strike and turning the focus of the autoworkers’ union to the final round of bargaining with Stellantis NV. The tentative agreement covers 4,300 workers at GM’s Oshawa, Ont., pickup plant, St. Catharines powertrain factory and Woodstock distribution centre. Unifor national president Lana Payne said the agreement, which must be approved by members, matches a deal the union reached in September with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.02 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.05 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.60 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.26 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady in early trading as markets weigh supply concerns.

The day range on Brent was US$87.57 to US$88.26 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$85.81 to US$86.51.

“Oil is still looking very bullish on the potential supply risks that are stemming from both wars and over optimism that China is going to whatever it takes for them to meet their growth targets,” OANDA’s Ed Moya said in a note.

“Energy traders will have lots of time to assess how the Israel-Hamas conflict impacts Saudi production, if Iranian crude will face sanctions, and if other OPEC+ members will pick up their production levels. It seems, the oil market will remain tight or get even tighter as we head into the winter.”

In other commodities, gold traded near their best levels in a week after the U.S. dollar pulled back on growing speculation that high bond yields will mean a pause by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

Spot gold was 0.1-per-cent higher at US$1,862.69 per ounce by early Wednesday morning after hitting its highest level since Sept. 29 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures held their ground at US$1,876.

“It is easy to get excited about the rush back into gold, but the drop in bond yields probably won’t last given inflation expectations remain elevated,” Mr. Moya said.

“Gold is going to find a home between US$1860 and US$1900 levels. The flight-to-safety isn’t over yet, especially considering all the risks to the outlook for the consumer.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower while its U.S. counterpart was largely flat against a basked of currencies ahead of the release of the latest Fed minutes later in the day.

The day range on the loonie was 73.52 US cents to 73.69 US cents in the early premarket period.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was flat at 105.74, after dipping earlier in the session to a two-week low of 105.6, according to figures from Reuters. The index has finished lower over the past five sessions.

Britain’s pound briefly rose to a three-week high of US$1.23035 and was last flat at US$1.22850, Reuters reported.

The euro was at US$1.06110, not far from a more than two-week high of US$1.06280 hit earlier in the session.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.566 per cent in the early premarket period.

More company news

Exxon Mobil is expected to say on Wednesday it will buy U.S. rival Pioneer Natural Resources for about US$60-billion, a deal that puts it atop the largest U.S. oilfield and secures a decade of low-cost production, according to people familiar with the matter. Exxon, which was valued at US$442-billion on Tuesday, is expected to make a pure stock offer valued at more than US$250 a share for Pioneer, the people said on condition of anonymity because the details were not public. -Reuters

German premium footwear maker Birkenstock Holding priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) at the middle of its indicated price range at US$46 per share, the company said on Tuesday. Birkenstock and its underwriters chose to price the offering conservatively given the market volatility, despite having enough demand to price the share sale at the top of the indicated range of US$44 to US$49 per share, according to people familiar with the matter. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for September.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes from Sept. 19-20 meeting are released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press