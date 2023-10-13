Equities

Wall Street futures were narrowly mixed early Friday as traders turn their attention to earnings from some of the biggest U.S. banks. Major European markets were lower. TSX futures were up slightly.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were choppy in the early premarket period. All three saw losses on Thursday but are up for the week to this point with the Nasdaq advancing about 1 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 0.83 per cent yesterday but is up more than 1 per cent for the week so far.

Earnings move into focus on Friday with third-quarter results from major U.S. lenders JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

“The banks kickoff earnings on Friday and it seems many are expecting the financials to highlight a much weaker consumer given surging delinquencies and exhausted excess savings,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in a recent note.

JPMorgan reported higher third-quarter profit as higher interest rates boosted loan income. Profit was US$13.15-billion, or US$4.33 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. That compares with US$9.74-billion, or US$3.12 per share, a year earlier.

In Canada, investors will get a reading on the country’s real estate market this morning, with the release of existing home sales figures from the Canadian Real Estate Association. Canadian existing home sales are expected to rise 5 per cent in September from a year earlier, while average prices are seen climbing 2 per cent over that period.

Elsewhere, Britain’s antitrust regulator cleared the way for Microsoft’s purchase of “Call of Duty” maker Activision early Friday morning after changes to the deal addressed earlier competition concerns. In August, Activision agreed to sell its streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment. Microsoft last month offered remedies to ensure the terms the the sale were enforceable by the regulator, Reuters report. The approval opens the door for the deal to close by Oct. 18.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.47 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.18 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.40 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.55 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped 2.33 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices spiked on supply concerns after the United States tightened its sanction program against Russian crude exports.

The day range on Brent was US$86.28 to US$88.38 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$85.35 to US$85.31. Brent crude is on track for a weekly gain of about 4 per cent while WTI is headed to an increase of more than 2 per cent.

Sentiment was underpinned by news Thursday that the U.S. imposed the first sanctions on owners of tankers carrying Russian oil priced above the G7′s price cap.

“The oil market is going to remain tight going forward and should see the mid-$80s provide major support,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The risks of strong enforcement on Russian oil price caps or potential deepening of sanctions of Iranian crude will likely keep this oil market tight throughout the winter.”

Also helping prices was OPEC’s latest forecast, which continued to see solid demand on the back of a resilient world economy. The group said global oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024, compared with growth of 2.44 million bpd in 2023.

In other commodities, gold prices were firmer and set for their best week in seven months.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,878.70 per ounce by early Friday morning. U.S. gold futures added 0.5 per cent to US$1,892.80.

“Gold’s short-term outlook still remains bullish given the U.S. is quickly cooling and over all the uncertainty with all the geopolitical risks,” Mr. Moya said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar firmed slightly while its U.S. counterpart pulled back against a group of currencies after seeing its biggest daily increase since March during the previous session.

The day range on the loonie was 73.01 US cents to 73.21 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down 0.06 per cent against the U.S. dollar over the past five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, slid 0.1 per cent early Friday morning to 106.36. On Thursday, the index advanced 0.8 per cent, its biggest single-day increase since mid-March. That advance followed new U.S. inflation figures which suggested price pressures remain persistent.

Elsewhere, the euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0547, while Britain’s pound was last trading 0.3 per cent higher at US$1.2213, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.648 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, on Friday reported a 13% rise in third-quarter profit as a rebound in markets attracted investors to its funds. On an adjusted basis, BlackRock earned US$1.64-billion, or US$10.91 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from US$1.45-billion, or US$9.55 per share, a year earlier. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for September.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices for September.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey for October.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press