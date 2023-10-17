Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed early Tuesday following the previous session’s rally with bank earnings in focus. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were slightly lower with investors awaiting fresh inflation figures before the start of trading.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all traded near break even. On Monday, all three saw gains, with the Nasdaq and Dow each adding more than 1 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday up 0.81 per cent.

Early Tuesday, Statistics Canada will release inflation data for September. Economists are expecting a pullback from the 4-per-cent annual rate reported in August.

RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank’s economists expected to see an annual rate of 3.8 per cent in September.

“Year-over-year growth in energy prices likely accelerated,” Mr. Cole said. “But food price growth is expected to continue to trend lower and the BoC has been more concerned about recent price growth in a range of core measures designed to be a better gauge of broader Canadian inflation pressures.”

He said inflation is expected to slow slightly on both of the core measures.

The report comes ahead of the Oct. 25 rate announcement from the Bank of Canada. Ahead of Tuesday’s inflation reading, money markets saw about a 40-per-cent chance that the central bank will raise rates at that meeting.

On Wall Street, traders will be watching bank results as earnings season kicks into gear. More than 10 per cent of the S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report results this week. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America both release third-quarter results this morning. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all beat analysts’ expectations last week.

Traders will also get September U.S. retail sales figures ahead of the opening bell. Mr. Cole says RBC economists are expecting a below-forecast increase for the month of 0.1 per cent. A gain would mark the sixth consecutive monthly increase of retail sales.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.06 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.32 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.16 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.2 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.75 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were little changed amid hopes the U.S. will ease sanctions on Venezuela.

The day range on Brent was US$89.22 to US$90.15 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$86.11 to US$87.08.

“Although markets continue to operate in the shadow of elevated rates and heightened geopolitical tensions, traders might be encouraged by recent indications that the Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates again this year,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in an note.

Prices were capped by reports pointing toward the possible easing of U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan crude. Reuters reports that Venezuela’s government and opposition are set to resume long-suspended talks on Tuesday which President Nicolas Maduro said would benefit the 2024 election, a move that could lead to Washington easing sanctions, multiple sources said. The U.S. has sanctioned oil exports from OPEC member Venezuela since 2019 following the 2018 elections in that country.

In other commodities, gold prices slipped modestly as the U.S. dollar firmed. Spot gold dropped 0.1 per cent to US$1,916.88 per ounce by early Tuesday morning, and U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,930.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down while its U.S. counterpart firmed against a group of world counterparts as markets await remarks from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the week.

The day range on the loonie was 73.28 US cents to 73.49 US cents. The Canadian dollar has fallen more than 1 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down 0.1 per cent early Tuesday morning at 106.37, according to figures from Reuters. The index fell 0.4 per cent on Monday.

Traders are now awaiting Mr. Powell’s remarks on Thursday. Fed officials enter a blackout period on Oct. 21 ahead of the Nov. 1 rate announcement.

Britain’s pound was last at $1.2175, down 0.3 per cent on the day, after jumping 0.6 per cent on Monday, Reuters reports. The euro was down 0.1 per cent at US$1.0545.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.744 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for September.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Index for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for August.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. foreign purchases of U.S. securities for August.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press