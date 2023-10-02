Equities

Wall Street futures rose early Monday after the U.S. averted a government shutdown over the weekend. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were up.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all higher ahead of the North American open as investors head into the first trading day of the month. All three saw sharp losses in September with the S&P and Nasdaq seeing their worst month of the year. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index lost more than 1 per cent last week and finished September down more than 3 per cent.

Sentiment on Monday was helped by weekend news that an agreement had been reached to fund the U.S. government through to Nov. 17, averting a partial shutdown. The bill was approved by the U.S. Senate on a broad partisan basis and was singed into law by President Joe Biden.

“As it turns out a deal was struck over the weekend as Republican and Democrats kicked the can down the road and reset the clock for another 45 days until 17th November when we’re likely to have to go through the same political circus,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“It also means markets can turn their attention back to the economic data, and focus on last Friday’s [U.S.] core PCE deflator inflation numbers which showed a further easing of inflationary pressure in August, slipping to 3.9 per cent from 4.3 per cent.”

In Canada, the week’s key economic release comes on Friday, with the release of employment figures for September.

“RBC Economics is forecasting a 25,000 increase in September employment as surging population growth is helping to fill open positions,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“The unemployment rate has begun to rise, climbing to 5.5 per cent over July and August from 5 per cent in the spring. We look for another tick up to 5.6 per cent in September.”

U.S. jobs numbers will also be released on Friday morning. Mr. Tan says RBC’s economists are expecting to see an above-consensus gain for the month of about 177,000 new jobs. He noted that the latest data is unlikely to reflect the impact of the UAW targetted strikes by auto workers based on the timing of the disruption.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.18 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.07 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.28 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.31 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was closed.

Commodities

Crude prices edged up in early trading as risk sentiment improved and traders look ahead to the midweek meeting of the OPEC+ group.

The day range on Brent was US$92 to US$92.77 in the early premarket period. The rang on West Texas Intermediate was US$90.62 to US$91.41.

Both benchmarks saw losses on Friday but saw prices rally roughly 30 per cent in the third-quarter of the year, helped by moves by OPEC+ members Russia and Saudi Arabia to extend voluntary production curbs through to the end of the year.

OPEC+ members meet on Wednesday, but markets are expecting any changes to the current output plan.

“No changes are expected to the outlook policy, the rising demand and falling supply continue to support higher oil prices,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

In other commodities, gold prices were down for a sixth session, hit by continued strength in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold dropped 0.3 per cent to US$1,842.79 per ounce by early Monday morning, its lowest since March 10. U.S. gold futures shed 0.4 per cent to US$1,858.60.

“Gold feels like it’s tied to a stone and thrown into the sea,” Ms. Ozkardeskaya said.

“Oversold market conditions hint that we should soon see a pause and correction, but the U.S. yields look appetizing and a potential fall in the yields would make the stocks appetizing leaving little room for gold to make a comeback,” she said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down while its U.S. counterpart pulled back slightly but continued to trade near 10-month highs against world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.52 US cents to 73.74 US cents ahead of the North American opening bell. The Canadian dollar slid more than 1 per cent against the greenback over the last five days and has lost more than 2 per cent in the third quarter.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, edged back from its recent 10-month high and was last at 106.21. The index saw its best quarterly performance in a year in the third quarter, according to figures from Reuters.

Elsewhere, the euro was little changed at US$1.0574, after ending the previous quarter with a 3-per-cent decline, its worst performance in a year, Reuters reported.

Britain’s pound was last 0.1-per-cent lower at US$1.2189. The pound lost almost 4 per cent against the U.S. dollar in the third quarter.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.621 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for September.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for August. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.6 per cent from July.

(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell participates in a roundtable discussion in York, Pa.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press