Equities

Wall Street futures slid early Friday after 10-year yields touched 5 per cent for the first time since 2007 and interest-rate uncertainty continues to temper global sentiment. Major European markets were weaker. TSX futures were down.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all lower in the early premarket period following a volatile session on Thursday. All three closed out the day in the red and are lower for the week so far, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 each down more than 1 per cent heading into Friday’s session. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday down 0.52 per cent. and is off 0.77 per cent for the week so far.

Late Thursday, yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury rose briefly to 5 per cent, a closely watched level not seen since 2007, Reuters reported. By early Friday morning, the 10-year yield was slightly lower at 4.95 per cent. The moves came as Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell echoed recent comments from other Fed officials suggesting high bond yields are “helping to further tighten financial conditions but also highlighted recent strength in the U.S. economy.

“Powell’s comments support their higher for longer mantra, but fell short of signaling a rate hike was likely in December,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said. “Until inflation is much lower, the Fed will try to jawbone the market into thinking more hikes are possible.”

The Fed’s next interest rate announcement is due Nov. 1. The Bank of Canada’s next policy announcement comes next week and markets are expecting the central bank to hold steady after a tamer-than-forecast reading on inflation this week.

On Friday, Canadian investors will get August retail sales figures from Statistics Canada ahead of the start of trading. Markets are expecting to see a decline of 0.2 per cent for the month. Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s managing director for Canadian rates and macro strategist, said in a recent note that with underlying softness is expected to be offset by strong auto sales and higher gasoline prices.

On the corporate side, Wall Street will get earnings this morning from credit card company American Express.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.55 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was 0.25-per-cent lower. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.85 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.54 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.72 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher and headed for a second week of gains as mounting tensions in the Middle East continue to fuel concerns about potential supply disruptions in the region.

The day range on Brent was US$92.78 to US$93.76 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$89.98 to US$90.78.

Both benchmarks were up more than 1 per cent in the early premarket period and were looked set for a second consecutive weekly increase.

“Shipping markets are highly vulnerable to developments in the Middle East,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“There are two distinct geopolitical scenarios to consider: one in which the conflict remains localized within Israel and another in which it escalates into a broader regional conflict that impacts shipping activities through the Strait of Hormuz.”

The latter scenario, he said. would have more significant implications for global energy transport due to the strait’s strategic importance as a critical route for oil and gas shipments.

“With all that in mind, similar to last weekend, we could see the return of hedging the gnarly weekend headline risk dynamics drive sentiment into the close,” he said.

Gold prices, meanwhile, hit a three-month high and were on track for a second straight week of gains as geopolitical concerns boost the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,977.60 per ounce by early Friday morning, after hitting its highest since July 20. U.S. gold futures added 0.5 per cent to US$1,990.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer as the U.S. dollar saw a slight pullback against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 72.80 US cents to 73.09 US cents in the early premarket period. The loonie has lost about 0.22 per cent against the greenback over the past five days as of early Friday morning and was down more than 1 per cent over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index was down 0.03 per cent in early trading at 106.22 and was on track for a weekly loss.

Britain’s pound fell as much as 0.37 per cent to two-week lows after a series of data releases showed a collapse in British consumer confidence in October following weak retail sales the month before, Reuters reported. The pound was last down 0.2 per cent at US$1.2116, skimming two-week lows.

The euro was flat at US$1.0572.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian construction investment for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian monthly credit aggregates for August.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press