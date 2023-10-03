Equities

Wall Street futures were up slightly early Tuesday as markets continue to contend with uncertainty over the road ahead for interest rates as well as multi-year highs for bond yields. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were steady.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures managed slight gains in early premarket trading following a choppy session on Monday. The Nasdaq finished yesterday up 0.67 per cent while the S&P 500 managed a 0.01-per-cent increase. The Dow slid 0.22 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index tumbled 1.86 per cent to its lowest level since October of last year.

Rate concerns continue to weigh on sentiment. On Monday, the Federal Reserve’s Michelle Bowman said more interest rate hikes could be needed to tame inflation, while Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr suggested that the rates are likely restrictive enough, but they should remain higher for longer. At the same time, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit 16-year highs, as an agreement to avert a partial government shutdown reduced demand for the debt before key jobs data due later this week.

“It’s worth noting that the fading of recession and inflation pricing in the bond market has not necessarily translated into a tailwind for equities,” Stephen Innex, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in an early note.

“Traditionally, bear steepening episodes in yield curves have been associated with a ‘risk-on’ environment due to expectations of economic growth rebounding. However, the current bear steepening may be less supportive of risky assets, given the hawkish shifts of central banks and increased supply dynamics playing a significant role in shaping market sentiment.”

In Canada, Bank of Canada on-executive deputy governor Nicolas Vincent speaks this morning on Canada’s economic situation at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

On the corporate side, Canadian miner Lundin Mining says chief executive officer, Peter Rockandel, will step down on Dec. 31. Mr. Rockandel had joined Lundin Mining in 2018 and served as senior vice president of corporate development and investor relations, before being appointed as CEO in 2021. Jack Lundin will be the new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.10 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were mostly flat.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.64 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.69 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were choppy in early trading, hit by a strong U.S. dollar and high bond yields.

The day range on Brent was US$89.50 to US$90.74 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$87.76 to US$88.95.

In Asian trading, crude prices fell roughly 1 per cent, before recovering somewhat. Prices hit a three-week low on Monday.

“The crude price rally is quickly cooling as global bond yields continue to skyrocket,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The global outlook is quickly taking a turn for the worse and that is both driving the king [U.S.] dollar trade again and weighing on the crude demand outlook. Commodities are looking vulnerable here as demand prospects will be taking a hit here and as the dollar could be poised for another rally here.”

Markets are now awaiting the OPEC+ ministerial meeting, set for Wednesday morning. The group isn’t expected to change its output limits.

In other commodities, gold prices continued to fade.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,821.49 per ounce by early Tuesday morning to its lowest since March 9, falling for a seventh consecutive session. U.S. gold futures shed 0.5 per cent to US$1,837.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down, slipping below 73 US cents, while its U.S. counterpart continued to trade near its best levels since late last year against a basket of currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 72.89 US cents to 73.21 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar has slid more than 1 per cent against the greenback over the past five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, The dollar index, was up slightly at 107.06, around its highest since November. The greenback gained after a strong reading on factory activity on Monday underscored expectations that the Fed will keep borrowing costs higher for longer.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, slid to an 11-month low of US$0.6321, down as much as 0.9 per cent following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to hold rates, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was steady at US$1.0477, still around its weakest since early December 2022, after a near-1-per-cent drop on Monday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up modestly at 4.687 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell. On Monday, the yield hit its highest level since October 2007.

Sample HTML block

More company news

Meta Platforms is exploring a plan that could make users in the European Union shell out as much as US$14 to access ad-free versions of Instagram or Facebook or agree to personalized ads for the free versions, the Wall Street Journal reported. Under the plan, Meta would charge roughly 10 euros ($10.46) a month on a desktop for a Facebook or Instagram account, and about 6 euros for each additional linked account, the report said, citing people familiar with the proposal. On mobile devices, the price for a single account would jump to roughly 13 euros because Meta would factor in commissions charged by Apple’s and Google’s app stores, WSJ said. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:25 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada on-executive deputy governor Nicolas Vincent speaks on Canada’s economic situation at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for August.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press