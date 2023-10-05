Equities

Wall Street futures slid ear Thursday morning as investors ride out a volatile week and traders look ahead to tomorrow’s U.S. jobs numbers for clues about the future direction of interest rates. Major European markets turned mixed after a positive start. TSX futures were negative.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all struggled for direction. A day earlier, all three managed gains, with the Nasdaq adding more than 1 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Wednesday’s session up 0.07 per cent with gains capped by a drop in crude prices.

“Markets are on an emotional rollercoaster ride this week,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. “The slightest data is capable of moving oceans.”

She noted that yesterday’s below-forecast reading on private hiring in the U.S. economy offered a typical ‘bad news is good news’ day, underpinning hopes that the Fed may not need to hike interest rates again to cool the economy. Attention now turns to Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls figures. September jobs numbers in Canada are also due tomorrow morning.

“Everyone is now holding his or her breath into Friday’s [U.S.] jobs data, which will determine whether we will end this week with a sweet or a sour taste in our mouth,” she said.

“Sweet would be loosening jobs data, sour would be a still-strong jobs data which would fuel the hawkish Fed expectations and further boost U.S. yields while the U.S. yields are at a critical moment.”

Rising U.S. Treasury yields have pressured stocks through the week. By early Thursday morning, the yield on the U.S. 10 year note was little changed at 4.75 per cent. On Wednesday, the yield hit a 16-year high, touching 4.884 per cent.

On the corporate side, BlackBerry announced it would separate its Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity business units and target a subsidiary initial public offering for the IoT business next fiscal year. The company’s U.S.-listed shares were higher early Thursday on the news. The announcement came after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.07 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.11 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.10 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were down again in early trading after the previous session’s selloff on mounting demand concerns amid a tentative global economy.

The day range on Brent was US$85.14 to US$86.52 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$83.51 to US$84.92.

Prices lost about US$5 a barrel yesterday amid broad economic concerns. A ministerial meeting of OPEC+ members yesterday saw the group make no changes to its current production plan, although Saudi Arabia and Russia reiterated that they would maintain current output curbs through to the end of the year.

“The 6-per-cent drop in Brent crude prices on Wednesday was due to a sharp drop in gasoline margins driven by weak U.S. Department of Energy data on gasoline demand,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Gasoline inventory builds have spilled over into crude markets amid concerns about a potential 2024 recession driven by rising interest rates and caused a shift in the crude futures curve that has negatively impacted prompt crude prices.”

In other commodities, spot gold was steady at US$1,821.64 per ounce by early Thursday morning. Gold has been down for the last eight sessions, hit by rising yields and a high U.S. dollar. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1 per cent to US$1,835.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker as crude prices slid and risk sentiment remained fragile while its U.S. counterpart steadied against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 72.53 US cents to 72.94 US cents in the early premarket period.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of global counterparts, was little changed at 106.75 by early Thursday morning, according to figures from Reuters. Earlier in the week, the index hit its highest level in 11 months.

The euro rose 0.06 per cent at US$1.0511, having falling on Tuesday to its lowest level this year at US$1.0448. The euro is down more than 14 per cent against the greenback over the last three months.

More company news

Suncor Energy on Wednesday said it will acquire French energy firm TotalEnergies’ Canadian operations for US$1.47-billion to bolster its bitumen production capacity. Suncor will buy the 31.23-per-cent interest held by TotalEnergies EP Canada in the Fort Hills oil sands mining project in northern Alberta, its total ownership to 100 per cent. “The transaction secures additional long-term bitumen supply to fill our Base Plant upgraders at a competitive supply cost, addressing a key uncertainty for the company,” Suncor CEO Rich Kruger said in a statement. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 30.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for August.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey PMI for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press