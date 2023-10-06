Equities

Wall Street futures were largely treading water early Friday as traders await key U.S. jobs figures ahead of the opening bell. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures saw modest gains with employment data also due in Canada this morning.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all managed to break above the flat line. All three saw modest losses on Thursday. Heading into Friday’s session, the Dow is down more than 1 per cent for the week, while the S&P 500 is off about 0.7 per cent. The Nasdaq is little changed on the week. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday up 0.54 per cent but was down nearly 2 per cent for the week.

“It’s been a tough week for equity markets with concerns over rising yields keeping investors on the back foot,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

Jobs reports will be key on both sides of the border on Friday.

In Canada, economists are expecting to see a pullback in hiring in September after the economy added a surprisingly strong 40,000 positions in August.

Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says that bank is forecasting a 25,000 job increase.

“The unemployment rate has begun to rise, climbing to 5.5 per cent over July and August from 5.0 per cent in the spring,” he said. “We look for another tick up in the unemployment rate to 5.6 per cent, with labour force growth again outpacing that of employment as labour markets have been absorbing new worker supply at a slower pace as demand slows.”

In the U.S., markets are expecting nonfarm payrolls for September to rise by about 170,000 positions, down from August’s 187,000 gain. Traders have been closely watching recent economic data, looking for signals about the direction of interest rates in the months ahead.

“Having seen the Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged at their recent September meeting the jury currently remains out as to whether we will see another rate hike at the next meeting in November, and it is this possibility that is making markets nervous as the penny drops that we won’t be seeing rate cuts any time soon,” Mr. Hewson said.

“The resilience of the U.S. economy is not helping these concerns given how the Federal Reserve adjusted its end of year Fed Funds target for next year from 4.6 per cent to 5.1 per cent, with some chatter that rates might have to rise even further beyond one extra rate hike.”

On the corporate side, the Wall Street Journal reports that Exxon Mobil is in advanced talks to buy Pionee Natural Resources in a deal that would value the company at about US$60-billion. The report cites unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The deal would be Exxon’s biggest since it bought Mobil in 1998.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.42 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.54 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.26 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.58 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady but on track for sharp weekly losses as demand concerns persist amid uncertainty over the global economy and the impact of high interest rates.

The day range on Brent was US$83.76 to US$84.80 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$82.07 to US$83.12.

Brent is down about 12 per cent so far this week while WIT has lost about 9 per cent.

“Brent crude has fallen over US$10 since the end of last month as surging global bond yields have crippled the global growth outlook,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Energy stocks have gone from Wall Street’s best trade to it is time to abandon ship. US gasoline demand destruction is intensifying and given how overbought the energy market was in September, momentum oil selling has been fierce.”

Meanwhile, prices saw some downward pressure early Friday from news of a partial lift of Russia’s fuel export ban. Reuters reports this morning that Russia has lifted its ban on diesel exports for supplies delivered to ports by pipeline, under the provision that companies sell at least 50 per cent of their diesel production to the domestic market. The ban on all gasoline exports remains in place.

In other commodities, gold prices were steady, holding near 11-month lows.

Spot gold was flat at US$1,819.52 per ounce by early Friday morning, and was on track for a second straight weekly loss. Gold was down 1.6 per cent so far this week. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.1 per cent to US$1,833.20.

“Wall Street is still mostly maintaining a bearish stance for equities, which should eventually lead to safe-haven flows for gold,” Mr. Moya said in a note. “Gold just needs the peak in rates in place but we might not have a clear picture until the release of both Friday’s U.S.jobs report and the October 12th inflation data.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower, trading around the 73-US-cent mark, while its U.S. counterpart steadied against world currencies and was on track for its 12th week of gains.

The day range on the loonie was 72.84 US cents to 73.02 US cents in the predawn period. The Canadian dollar has lost more than 1 per cent against the greenback over the last five days. Year to date, the loonie is down 1.17 per cent.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was up 0.02 per cent at 106.35 ahead of the North American opening bell. The index is on track for its 12th weekly gain, a feat it hasn’t achieved since 2014, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere, the euro was last down 0.16 per cent at US$1.0533, just above the 10-month low of US$1.0448 seen earlier this week. The euro is on track for a weekly decline against the U.S. dollar.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 4.736 per cent in the predawn period. Earlier this week, the yield hit 4.884 per cent, its highest level in 16 years.

More company news

Microsoft is aiming to close its US$69-billion deal for “Call of Duty” publisher Activision Blizzard on Oct. 13 if it gets approval from Britain’s antitrust regulator, the Verge reported on Friday, citing a source. The Xbox maker had in July extended the cutoff date for the deal to Oct. 18 to get more time to secure approval from the UK. The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. -Reuters

Levi Strauss & Co cut its annual forecasts for the second time after missing third-quarter sales estimates, reeling from hefty promotions and falling demand at wholesale channels in North America. Gloomy consumer spending has hit retailers like Macy’s and Nordstrom as high prices and borrowing rates squeeze budgets, denting demand for Levi’s denims bottoms, tops and cargo pants. -Reuters

Shareholders of global grains merchant and oilseeds processor Bunge approved the company’s acquisition of Glencore-backed Viterra during a shareholder meeting on Thursday, Bunge said in a statement. The merger, which will create a company worth US$34-billion including debt, is expected to be finalized in mid-2024 after closing conditions are met and regulators have signed off on the deal, Bunge said. The shareholders’ approval brings Bunge closer to wrapping up the deal that is unprecedented in size in the global agricultural sector and will create an agribusiness giant nearer in global scale to rivals Archer-Daniels-Midland and Cargill. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for September.

