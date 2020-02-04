Oh great, now Canada has a corporate debt problem too?

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Chinese officials orchestrated the construction of a new hospital for coronavirus victims in 10 days. It’s a remarkable example of what can be accomplished in the modern world with no frictions – no labour rights, no financial restrictions, no equipment shortages that can’t be solved by direct orders. The ‘differentness’ of the Chinese economic system was on full display.
“Time lapse video: Construction of Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital completed” – Chinese tv network CGTN, Youtube
Citi’s Montreal-born U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich warned clients about investor over-confidence and a potential market correction in a Monday report,
“The very recent euphoria signal just cannot be ignored. When we last saw our model generate a similar reading in September 2018, it preceded a sharp market correction that almost hit 20% bear market territory. Admittedly, fears of a Fed-triggered downturn was the cause of that pullback, but gauging the Street’s zeitgeist provides the S&P 500 risk backdrop that may not be captured elsewhere.”
“@SBarlow_ROB C: "When we last saw our model generate a similar reading in September 2018, it preceded a sharp market correction" – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter
Most Canadians are aware of the household debt issues but fewer are following the domestic explosion of corporate debt. TD economics analyst Brett Saldarelli detailed the issue in the in-depth report “Canadian Corporate Debt: Adding Another Layer of Risk.”
“Non-financial corporate debt is high also when compared to international peers. Canada’s non-financial debt-to-GDP ratio of 118.7 percent ranks third amongst G20 countries, trailing only China and France (with debt-to-GDP ratios of 154.5 and 154.1 percent, respectively). This adds another layer of risk to an already credit constrained Canadian economy … In the event of an economic downturn, corporate indebtedness could result in widening corporate bond spreads and increased delinquency rates, which would amplify the severity of a downturn … since the early 2000s, a higher share of corporate income is going to servicing debt, even as profits have increased and interest rates have declined.”
“@SBarlow_ROB TD: corp interest coverage by sector (Canada)” – (chart) Twitter
“ @SBarlow_ROB TD: Corp Debt Service Ratios vs world” – (chart) Twitter
My two favourite market sectors remain health care (I recently disclosed a buy of orthopedics specialist Stryker Corp) and cloud computing. In the latter case, sector growth remains really high but finding a pure play is difficult when the industry is dominated by Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.
Citi analyst Walter Pritchard detailed the amazing growth in cloud revenue in a Monday research report,
“Favorable revenue performance and cleaner Google Cloud disclosure – MSFT reported Azure FY Q2 revenues of ~$4.9B and up 62% (64% CC) Y/Y … MSFT highlighted ongoing strong Commercial bookings growth (+30% CC Y/Y) that again partially benefitted from lengthening of pay-as-you-go Azure contracts … as well as favorable Server and Windows end of support (EOS) cycle. MSFT added ~$1.9B in incremental revenue Y/Y in FY Q2 vs. ~$1.6B in FY Q1 and with the [Infrastructure as a service / Platform as a service] business (we estimate at ~72% of Azure) growing ~70% Y/Y and faster than broad Azure.”
In an earlier report, Citi noted Amazon’s cloud-related revenue growth at 34 per cent year over year.
“@SBarlow_ROB C: cloud revenue growth still ridiculous” – (research excerpt) Twitter
