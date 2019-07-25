Oil price could move $30, but experts can’t agree on which direction

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Cyclical stocks are now leading defensive sectors, while German manufacturing is “in freefall” and companies sensitive to global economic growth like Teck Resources, Dow Chemical and Caterpillar are reported weak profit numbers.
This seemingly makes no sense, but it’s U.S. bank stocks driving the relative performance of cyclicals versus defensives .
This is not an easy market to figure out,
“@LizAnnSonders Cyclical sectors take over leadership from defensive sectors” – (chart) Twitter
“Weak China Sales Slam caterpillar” – Reuters (video)
“Teck Resources misses profit estimates on lower base metal prices” – Report on Business
“ German manufacturing companies report industry ‘in freefall’” – Financial Times (paywall)
“@SBarlow_ROB Dow Inc. : "Weak Results in Deflationary Environment "” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
I haven’t been mentioning oil prices lately because every day sees one of two headlines – either “Oil down on weak demand despite OPEC production cuts and Iran sanctions” or “Oil higher on Middle East tensions but weaker demand outlook caps gains.”
The Financial Times attempted to get to the bottom of forecasters’ frustration in energy markets,
“In the current oil market, few have any real sense where prices are going next… Influential London-based oil brokerage PVM said this week that the next big move in oil prices could be $30 a barrel in either direction … On one side are the rising tensions between Iran and the West, which have threatened to make the oil market’s doomsday scenario … imperilled supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil shipping lane — a reality. .. The continued rise of the US shale oil industry also means that many traders expect the oil market to be in surplus this year and next, despite the hit to supplies … The long-term future of oil demand growth is also under threat from increased public and political support for cutting emissions.”
“Forecasters flummoxed by competing drivers for oil price” – Financial Times (paywall)
“Oil holds loss as growth gloom overshadows shrinking U.S. stocks” – Bloomberg
***
There are potential green shoots in global markets.
South Korea – whose economy has proven a good leading indicator for Asian growth and global commodity prices in the past – reported better-than-expected data Thursday morning. Also, semiconductor stocks – among those hit hardest by the U.S. China trade dispute – are staging a recovery and bear further watching.
“Surging chip stocks propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq to records” – Reuters
“South Korean economy rebounds on heavy government spending” – FastFT (paywall)
***
Tweet of the Day: “@pkedrosky Nutrition science is mostly garbage, and even the parts that aren’t garbage won’t prolong your life anyway. Why everything you know about nutrition is wrong newscientist.com/article/mg2433… “ – Twitter
Diversion: “That’s a Bingo! The Best Quentin Tarantino Scenes Ever” – The Ringer
Newsletter: “ Debt-ridden Canada won’t turn into Japan, but the possibility is still worth discussing “ – Globe Investor