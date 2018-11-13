Misery for Canadian energy investors as oil’s unprecedented losing streak deepens

Open this photo in gallery Suncor's oil sands base plant in Fort McMurray Alta, on June 13, 2017. JASON FRANSON

Crude oil prices slumped for an unprecedented 12th straight day on Tuesday, sending Canadian energy stocks lower amid the prospect of weaker global demand but steady output from the world’s major oil producers.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a U.S. benchmark grade of oil, fell 7.1 per cent to US$55.69 – touching its lowest level in a year and marking its worst one-day decline in three years. It’s now down 28 per cent since its early October peak.

“It’s like a run on the bank,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “It’s getting to the point where it doesn’t seem to be about fundamentals any more, but a total collapse in price.”

The downturn since the summer is the worst since crude oil fell to 12-year lows in early 2016, and it is having a particularly big impact on the Canadian energy sector, which has been reeling from a steep discount for the price of Western Canadian Select (WCS) oil, a Canadian benchmark that now trades at a fraction of WTI.

WCS was trading at US$15.69 a barrel late Tuesday. That’s just US$2 above its low in early 2016 and is down from a high of US$58 a barrel this summer, as Canadian oil producers face a glut at U.S. refineries and export bottlenecks due to delays in getting new pipelines approved.

Last Thursday, a U.S. court in Montana blocked construction of TransCanada Corp.'s Keystone XL pipeline, a 1,900-kilometre conduit for exporting oil from Alberta to Nebraska, citing environmental concerns. The ruling adds uncertainty to an $8-billion project that has already faced numerous delays.

Shares of Athabasca Oil Corp., which analysts believe is one of the most sensitive companies to the price of WCS, fell 3.7 per cent. The share price touched a low of 99 cents in early trading on Tuesday, marking its lowest price since February.

But larger and more diversified Canadian producers were also hit hard. Suncor Energy Inc. fell 2.8 per cent, reaching its lowest level since March. The shares have slumped 22 per cent since July 30. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell 3.1 per cent. The share price has fallen 26 per cent since July.

Oil prices are being affected by pressures that extend well beyond Canada’s inability to build additional pipelines.

“Twelve [down] days in a row is insane − but there are a lot of pieces putting pressure on the market,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, a Japanese-based financial firm. He noted that speculators have been abandoning bets that the price of oil will rebound.

Observers believe that slowing Chinese economic activity and a continuing trade war between China and the United States are partly to blame for lower demand for energy. Volatile stock markets and weaker U.S. home-building activity may also indicate that the U.S. economy is cooling.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at its December meeting should cut oil production by about one million barrels a day to avoid oversupplying the world’s demand in 2019, especially as non-OPEC producers, such as the United States, increase their output to record levels.

In its monthly report, released Tuesday, OPEC cut its estimated demand for oil in 2019. It expects consumption will rise by 1.29 million barrels a day, down 70,000 barrels from its previous estimate. OPEC also raised its estimate for output by 127,000 barrels a day, underscoring the potential mismatch between supply and demand.

Despite these concerns, U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on Monday with demands that oil producers keep the taps open. Mr. Trump said on Twitter: “Hopefully, Saudi Arabia and OPEC will not be cutting oil production. Oil prices should be much lower based on supply!”

With files from Reuters