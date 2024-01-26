While Olympia Financial Group OLY-T has often made our INK screens, the stock can be a light volume trader. Volume appears to have picked up a bit recently as the company has grown both its sales and dividends. Meanwhile, insiders have been buying as shares rallied over the past six months. From Sept. 22 to Jan. 17, seven insiders bought a total of 11,591 shares at an average price of $88.35. During the period, two insiders sold a total of 528 shares at an average price of $93.05.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.