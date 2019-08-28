 Skip to main content

Inside the Market One answer for Canada’s treacherous preferred share market is to buy American

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

One answer for Canada’s treacherous preferred share market is to buy American

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The bulk of Canada’s preferred-share market was built for a world that never materialized – one where interest rates returned to normal from their financial-crisis lows.

Ten years after the crisis, rates are low and trending lower. That’s why the rate-reset preferred shares that make up about 70 per cent of this country’s preferred-share market have performed so dismally in the past 12 months. Looking for a preferred-share investment with less drama? Consider U.S. preferred shares.

“The U.S. has a bigger and more liquid preferred-share market than we have in Canada,” said Chris Cullen, senior vice-president and head of ETFs at Brompton Group, which runs the Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Share ETF (BPRF-TSX). Like the Canadian preferred-share market, U.S. preferreds have many nuances to trip up retail investors. But Mr. Cullen said the typical U.S. preferred-share issue works along these lines: a fixed dividend for seven to 10 years and then an adjustable dividend that is reset quarterly using a benchmark rate, often the London interbank offered rate, or Libor.

Story continues below advertisement

BPRF was launched in mid-October, 2018, about the time that the Canadian preferred-share market tanked. This ETF has managed a small gain since then, while funds holding Canadian preferred shares are down 20 per cent or more.

The obvious knock on U.S. preferred shares is that investors can’t use the dividend tax credit to reduce tax on their dividends. Mr. Cullen said mildly higher yields in the U.S. preferred-share market can help offset this disadvantage. However, the better performance of U.S. preferreds in the past year means BPRF has a yield of 4.8 per cent based on its recent share price and targeted annual distributions. Beaten-down Canadian preferred share ETFs have yields above 5 per cent.

U.S. preferred- and common-share dividends received in a taxable account would be subject to a 15-per-cent withholding tax, but Mr. Cullen said Canadian investors can claim a credit for this amount when filing their income taxes. He added that some U.S. preferred shares pay income that is considered interest and thus is not subject to withholding tax.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter