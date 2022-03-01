Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The RBC research team updated their Strategy Canadian Focus List after dropping Magna International Inc.. The list has outperformed the TSX for the past three months, but underperformed the benchmark over the past 12 months.

The stocks in the portfolio are now Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Asset Management, CIBC, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Cenovus Energy Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Dollarama Inc., Element Fleet Management Corp., First Capital REIT, Intact Financial Corp., Nutrien Ltd., Pembina Pipeline Corp., Shopify Inc., TC Energy Corp. Telus Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Toromont Industries Ltd., TD Bank, Waste Connections Inc., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and WSP Global Inc.

Morgan Stanley energy strategist Martijn Rats has a much more bullish view on the oil price than the Citi analyst I cited yesterday,

“Geopolitical risk related to the events in the Ukraine has introduced a premium in oil prices that will likely remain in coming months, which we had not incorporated so far. With that in mind, we increase our average 1Q forecast by $7.5/bbl to $95, and our 2Q forecast by $10/bbl to $110 in our base case scenario. Our bull case estimate for 2Q increases by $15 to $125/bbl… All the pipeline and tanker tracking data available to us suggests that, as of now, there is no noticeable disruption to the flow of oil from Russia… As previously highlighted, global oil inventories are already low and falling. Spare capacity is declining … small disruptions can still have large price impacts: As previously argued, we expect that oil prices eventually need to search for the level where at least some demand erosion kicks in. If there were to be an actual disruption to supply, the low price elasticity of oil demand means that this would probably cause a substantial price jump.”

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske reminded clients that Canada is the fastest growing economy in the G7,

“Canada continues to be the fastest growing country in the G7 spurred by large immigrant influx: According to the most recent spring census data, the pandemic slowed population growth (+583,000 in 2019 vs. +160,000 in 2021), however Canada continued to see major growth (+1,800,000 since 2016) with four in five of these people having immigrated from another country. Canada’s metropolitan cities gaining popularity: Census metropolitan areas, which are large urban centres with populations of 100,000 or more people, accounted for most of the country’s population growth (+5.2% from 2016 to 2021), with nearly three in four Canadians living in an urban centre (73.7% in 2021 vs. 73.2% in 2016)”

RBC analyst Tyler Broda is cautious about metals stocks and very concerned about Russia-related inflation,

“For now we would be cautious on the diversified miners, which are generally trading near 10-year highs, and would increase precious metals weightings … Be it oil, wheat, or Russia exposed metals like palladium and nickel, inflation should drive higher, both from input prices, but also, potentially, from scarcity of goods. This could arise from pure input availability from sanctions, and it is not beyond the realm of possibility that Russian counter-sanctions bring the European energy balances negative. This could potentially have large implications on commodity demand as European industry is curtailed. In addition, every cent spent on higher petrol, heating or fuel costs takes away from potential budget for other goods. With inflation already elevated, this could drive lower commodity demand, especially as spending capacity amongst lower income levels collapses.”

