‘Opportunity widens’ in Canadian REIT sector: Analyst

CIBC real estate analyst Dean Wilkinson is looking for a catch-up trade in domestic REITs in a Monday research report called “As The Sector Lags, The Relative Opportunity Widens,”
“While the broader S&P/TSX continues to rebound from its March lows (now down 4% year-to-date), the real estate recovery has effectively stalled (REITs have delivered a YTD -25% total return on an unweighted basis, with price levels largely unchanged from mid-April levels). To this end, the ‘catch-up trade’ could prove to be significant. Indeed, given the above-average (and for the most part sustainable) yields and the embedded valuation optionality of most REITs under our coverage (we believe that there is, in totality, a rather large disconnect between underlying fundamentals and current prices), the REIT complex overall offers an attractive risk/reward for longer-term investors, in our view … We continue to favour those REITs that carry relatively lower valuation risk, above-average yield, and strong balance sheets, including [Brookfield Property Partners LP, RioCan REIT, Smartcentres REIT, Automotive Properties REIT, Killam apartment REIT, Granite REIT, WPT Industrial REIT, Allied Properties REIT, and BSR REIT].”
BoA Securities quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian recaps the U.S. earnings season with 75 per cent of companies having reported,
“Amid much stronger-than-expected Tech/FAANG earnings, bottom-up EPS surged to $26.47 (-36% year over year) … a 14% beat vs. analyst estimates … Estimates rose across all sectors except Energy last week, and revision ratios have also bottomed. 62% of co’s beat on EPS and sales vs. 40% on avg. post-Week-3, with 75-80% of Health Care, Tech and Industrials co’s beating … The S&P 500 is up [less than 3.0 per cent] since the start of reporting … better guidance, but still-limited visibility. For companies that have issued outlooks, they have been much better than expected: a record 4x as much above- vs. below-consensus guidance in July … after approximately 170 co’s suspended guidance since March, a handful have begun reinstating outlooks (PYPL, KMB, DOV, DGX, PNR, DXCM, several others). But guidance is still scarce: just 89 instances vs. 160 in each of the last few Julys”
Morgan Stanley is likely the most bullish of any major U.S. brokerage firm and also one of the few that is concerned about mid-term inflation pressure. The issue is important as rising bond yields would cause underperformance in the defensive, income-generating equity sectors that have been popular with investors.
U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson wrote,
“On the monetary front, the Fed reacted much more swiftly and aggressively with its immediate bazooka-style response and direct intervention in credit markets … it’s the fiscal response that’s really different this time. First, the government has been sending money directly to both consumers and small businesses as a means of supporting the economy during the lockdown and reopening – aka ‘helicopter money’. Second, it has directly intervened in the lending markets by making loans via the Paycheck Protection and Main Street Lending Programs … This time around, with the financial system in much better shape, and the direct intervention of Congress, there’s a real chance that the money multiplier doesn’t fall so much, and money supply growth remains elevated, thereby driving aggregate demand and inflation.”
