Options trading rises amid market rebound, but risk rears its head again

Retail investors trading through the pandemic have plunged headfirst into risky derivatives strategies to amplify returns.
Emboldened by a monumental spring rally, smaller investors in the United States and Canada have employed speculative call options in unprecedented numbers to bet on stock prices continuing to rise.
Those kinds of trades paid off immensely as equity indexes rose by more than 40 per cent through what may have been the best 50-day stretch in market history.
“Everyone has been looking like geniuses,” said Javed Mirza, a quantitative analyst at Canaccord Genuity. “But now the trend is moving the other way, and those people are going to get punished.”
Over the past two weeks, the rebound in global stocks has fizzled, giving way to a resurgence of volatility over a virus that refuses to go away and a global trade war that has suddenly flared up.
A sustained selloff could pose a big test to the stock market’s newest speculators, Mr. Mirza said.
For regular investors, options are essentially a form of leverage to magnify stock moves without actually having to borrow money.
A call option gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to purchase a stock at a specific price until the contract expires.
If the stock rises above that “strike” price, the option holder can realize a much bigger percentage gain than by investing that money in the same company’s shares.
A move of 5 per cent to 10 per cent in the underlying stock can translate into a gain of 50 per cent to 100 per cent, depending on the terms of the option.
But if the stock stays below the strike price, the speculator loses 100 per cent of his or her original investment.
“Traditionally, derivatives are used to hedge. You’re seeing retail investors using them to gamble,” Mr. Mirza said.
The flood of new investors to online discount brokerages in recent months has raised concerns about a speculative bubble in stocks.
While retail trading is not likely sufficient to command stock markets, options in particular can have an outsized impact, as each option contract typically covers 100 shares of the stock in question.
When a retail investor buys an option, the party selling the contract – known as the “market maker” – will often offset that risk by buying actual shares in the company.
This can create a feedback loop – bullish option trading creates buying pressure through hedging, which itself encourages more investor speculation. The inverse can happen on the way down.
“The trading in derivative products could exacerbate moves in the equity market as we saw during the March drawdown,” Hugo Ste-Marie, a strategist at Scotia Capital, said in a report.
In the week ended June 5, the smallest traders scooped up more than 14 million call options in the United States, which is by far the highest on record, according to Sundial Capital Research.
The trend has been similar in Canada, with the ratio of bullish to bearish options traded on TSX-listed stocks hitting a record high on June 8 – the same day the S&P/TSX Composite Index peaked at its highest level in more than three months.
Since then, the S&P/TSX has dropped by 4.3 per cent, tracking comparable losses in U.S. stocks.
Over that time, COVID-19 infections have surged in Texas, Florida, Arizona and California, and some officials are beginning to reconsider the reopening of economies.
Meanwhile, the U.S. administration is threatening to impose new tariffs on goods imported from Canada, France, Germany, Spain and Britain, potentially adding to the existing strains on global trade from the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund updated its projected decline in world trade to 11.9 per cent this year, while also downgrading its global GDP growth forecast for 2020 to minus 4.9 per cent.
A material setback in the economic recovery could extend the current dip in stock markets, which in turn could prove a challenging backdrop for many amateur investors who realized huge gains on the market rally.
“The real test is what happens after we have a big pullback, which we think is happening right now,” Mr. Mirza said.
