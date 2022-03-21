A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin warned clients that corporate profitability is set to become harder to find,

“EBIT margin expansion was the primary reason S&P 500 ROE reached a record high last year. But dispersion remains wide across sectors. Margins for Utilities, Health Care, and Consumer Staples sit below their long-term medians while margins for Info Tech, Materials, and Consumer Discretionary rank at record highs for those sectors. ROE-implied valuations suggest the S&P 500 is fairly valued at an index level … The 2022 outlook for ROE is challenging for many firms ... We recently reduced our S&P 500 net profit margin forecast to just 9 basis points of expansion in 2022. Excluding Energy, where we forecast margins will rise by 220 bp to 10.0%, S&P 500 net margins will fall by 7 bp to 12.6% ... S&P 500 ROE will also be challenged by rising borrow costs as the Fed tightens monetary policy… Our sector-neutral ROE Growth basket (GSTHGROE) contains 50 S&P 500 stocks with the largest expected ROE growth during the next 12 months. Consensus expects Energy to achieve the greatest ROE expansion (by 28% to 21%). All other sectors are expected to post ROE declines except for Materials and Industrials, which should see ROE rise by 2%. .. The rebalanced basket has 27 new stocks. Additions with the with greatest consensus ROE growth estimates: MRO, PXD, DIS, ALB.”

The full ROE growth list of stocks is too large to recount fully here. Companies most likely of interest to Canadian investors include Nike Inc., eBay Inc., Medtronic PLC., Visa Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Micron technology, Global Payments and Mondelez International.

“GS ROE growth basket” – (full table) Twitter

**

Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson argued that the market cycle and the market rally is getting long in the tooth,

“With regard to US equities, earnings, sales, and margins have all surged past prior cycle highs. In fact, earnings recovered to the prior cycle peak in just 16 months, the fastest rebound going back 40 years. The early-to-mid-cycle benefits of positive operating leverage have come and gone, and US corporates now face decelerating sales growth coupled with higher costs. As such, our leading earnings model is pointing to a deceleration in EPS growth toward zero over the coming months, and higher-frequency data on earnings revision breadth are trending lower – driven by cyclicals and economically sensitive sectors – a set-up that looks increasingly ‘late’ cycle. "

“MS: “Our leading earnings model is pointing to a deceleration in EPS growth toward zero over the coming months” – (research excerpt) Twitter

**

Citi global strategist Robert Buckland assessed the historical record on oil price shocks,

“Four Oil Spikes — Brent just broke through 2x its 3-year moving average. We find four similar events: 1974 (OPEC embargo), 1979 (Iranian revolution), 1990 (Gulf war), 2000 (late-cycle boom).

Always Bad For Economies — The US ISM fell below 50, indicating economic contraction, after each of these shocks. The current ISM (58.6) suggests strong momentum, which should help to limit the damage.

Not Always Bad For Equities — Global equity performance following oil shocks is inconsistent. The MSCI World was down 30% 12 months after the 1974 and 2000 oil peaks, but up 10% 12m after those in 1979 and 1990.

Expensive Absolute, Cheap Relative — The latest MSCI AC World trailing PE (19x) looks expensive versus the average valuation at past oil shocks (16x). But equities are currently much cheaper against bonds than they were back then.

Negative Real Rates — Negative real rates helped the MSCI World rise 15% in 2020, despite a 22% drop in EPS. They should also provide support in 2022″

“Oil shocks, the economy and markets (Citi)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

**

