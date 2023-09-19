Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO economist Shelly Kaushik puts the current level of home construction in perspective,

“While starts edged down 1 per cent in August, the main takeaway for this volatile series is that new construction remains historically healthy. But, we may not necessarily be seeing the results bear fruit on the ground just yet. Take a look at the number of housing units under construction, which has been pushing fresh all-time highs for the last decade or so. One big driver is the shift to condos, which take longer to complete. Plus, difficulties sourcing materials and labour during the pandemic may have added delays and backlogs. Of course, it’s hard to predict when these projects will come to market (how many of us have experienced unforeseen delays in a reno, much less a new build?). But, the key point is that these new units are coming—let’s just hope they can come fast enough to keep up with still robust demand”

“BMO: Pace of home construction continues to hit new highs” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie and team published their strategy outlook for the remainder of 2023,

“Soft landing now appears to be consensus view … The widely expected soft landing is already reflected in stock prices. More positive macro surprises are needed to lift equities even further as P/E [ratios] are already on the high side, strong EPS growth already expected, and credit spread already tight … New bull market: why are U.S. small/micro caps not participating/rallying? Negative EY [earnings yield] spread vs. Cash and Bonds … Canada: Negative Q2 growth hit by one-offs, job market resilient (but cooling), home prices rebounding. Elevated [household] debt poses an additional risk for the economy … Oil > copper/gold for now … Trying to find the right balance between defence and offence is key until we have more clarity on the macro outlook … Recently, we have been adding to Utilities/Pipes (OW) and Energy (up to OW). The move comes at the expense of Banks (UW) and Gold (UW) … CAD going nowhere”

***

In a separate BMO report, bank analyst Sohrab Movahedi continues to pour cold water on investor optimism in the sector (my emphasis),

“Adjusted Canadian Banking earnings of approximately $6.9-billion … was down 3 per cent year-over-year (higher year-over-year earnings at NA and RY but down double digits at BNS); this was the second consecutive quarter of negative earnings growth for the segment since Q4/20. The lower year-over-year segment earnings were a reflection of higher credit costs (back to pre-pandemic levels) and sticky expenses … somewhat offset by solid spread revenue growth [difference between cost of short-term financing and revenue from loans] Segment ROA [return on assets] of 112 basis points (highest at RY and TD) was down from 122bps last year (largest year-over-year decline was seen at BNS). The combination of a slower loan growth, higher borrowing costs, and higher credit provisions give way to our negative segment earnings growth forecast for FY24″

***

