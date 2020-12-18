Pan Global Resources insiders have been buying

Pan Global Resources Inc. stock jumped in response to a Sept. 29 drilling update from the La Romana copper target in the company’s Escacena project in Spain. The stock has recently slumped despite a rally in the copper price. Insiders have been buying the pullback with the most recent purchase taking place on Dec. 7 when director Patrick Downey bought 35,000 common shares at $0.41. Over the past six months, insiders have picked up 405,000 shares in the public market at an average price of 39 cents.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
