Pandemic panic is being magnified by automated trading, analyst says

With the coronavirus wreaking havoc on financial markets, every opening bell seems to kick off a new odyssey, as months’ worth of volatility are squeezed into days, and days into minutes.
In Friday’s trading, for example, a delirious buying frenzy toward the close vaulted the Dow Jones Industrial Average upward by more than 1,500 points – or 7 per cent – in just 30 minutes. Those gains vanished just as quickly at Monday’s open, as investors and traders reverted to panic selling. The day ended with another nosedive, as U.S. and Canadian indexes lost 10 per cent to 13 per cent.
The pandemic has sent the world of finance into convulsions, with dizzying daily swings and a concentration of volatility in the final minutes of each trading day.
These patterns are not unusual in the scarier moments of a bear market, but are being magnified by the prevalence of automated, mechanical trading systems, said Javed Mirza, a quantitative analyst at Canaccord Genuity.
“The machines are pushing things to extremes,” Mr. Mirza said. “They have two commands – either buy or sell.”
Many structured investment products, such as options and derivatives, need to rebalance toward the end of the day to make sure they comply with their own rules for risk and exposure.
Take a leveraged exchange-traded fund (ETF), which can be designed to amplify a market’s moves. A big daily stock-market decline might require these funds to reduce or increase their market exposure by two or three times.
“They don't really care about what price it is,” said Jason Mann, chief investment officer at Toronto-based Edgehill Partners. “It's a self-perpetuating wave of selling. And then you get waves of buying for the exact same reason in reverse.”
As the sell-off gains momentum, it generates additional downward pressure from other parts of the market.
Investors who buy securities on margin – with borrowed money that is – face a dilemma when they’re hit with big losses. A margin call requires them to deposit money or sell assets to bring their accounts back up to the minimum value.
In 2008, a wave of margin calls was partly blamed for worsening the market crash, as fund managers were forced to sell vast quantities of stock to settle their bank loans.
“Late in the afternoon, you often see a surge of forced, margin-call selling,” Mr. Mann said. “Prices are moving so fast that funds and individuals are getting margin called.”
Layered on top of that, fearful retail investors are perpetuating the sell-off by pulling money out of the market in an attempt to protect their remaining capital. “Investors who bought on Friday going into the weekend, they see the open on Monday, and their first reaction is, ‘Get me out,’” Mr. Javed said.
On Monday morning, for the third time in six business days, trading was halted on New York and Toronto exchanges after a steep dive triggered market-wide circuit breakers.
Both Canadian and U.S. markets are automatically put on pause for 15 minutes after a drop of 7 per cent. After a 13-per-cent move, another circuit-breaker is triggered. And after 20 per cent, markets shut down for the trading day.
So far, the trading halts seem to have prevented markets from going into freefall, with indexes largely stabilizing afterward, at least until the reliably turbulent close.
“I think that they’re helping people to step back and try to avoid getting caught up in the tick by tick in the markets,” Mr. Mirza said.
Some market veterans, however, are asking if circuit breakers are sufficient in the circumstances, and whether financial markets should be shut down entirely as governments and health officials around the world try to contain the pandemic.
The suspension of trading in China for more than a week seemed to help bring calm back to the Chinese stock market – the Shanghai Composite Index is down by a relatively modest 10 per cent since its January peak.
A wild, flailing market consumed with fear over the outbreak may not serve much of a purpose. And the stock market certainly isn’t a good place for companies to raise capital at the moment.
“This is a humanitarian health crisis, not a financial crisis. But keeping the markets open can actually turn it into a financial crisis,” Mr. Mann said. “A perfectly sound business can become unsound just because of a crisis of confidence.”