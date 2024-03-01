Skip to main content
Ted Dixon
Special to The Globe and Mail

As of Feb. 15, there were about 1.2 million shares sold short in Paramount Resources POU-T, a stock with a high amount of insider commitment in terms of holdings. Recently, on Dec. 7, a director bought 2,000 shares in the public market at $25.41. Later, from Dec. 27 to Jan. 10, a pair of insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares through options (not on chart) but did not sell those shares. Generally, it is a bullish sign if insiders exercise options and do not sell.

