Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Bloomberg’s latest Odd Lots podcast with Jeff Currie, commodity strategist from Goldman Sachs, is the best I’ve heard for a while.

The strategist, while a firm believer that climate change needs to be addressed, believes ESG investors own a lot of responsibility for current oil prices. It has starved the industry of capital, limiting new supply, with the end profits helping fund Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine. He strongly favours a carbon tax that will provide government revenue for one, and also facilitate the necessary financial calculations to motivate investment in the right prices.

Mr. Currie believes that the environmental crisis of the 1970s, acid rain, is the right comparison. In that case, the U.S. and Soviet Union recognized the danger and negotiated an enforceable treaty regarding sulfur emissions. The result was a functioning sulfur market incentivizing venture capitalists to help solve the issue.

Mr. Currie believes that decarbonization efforts will make copper “the tightest commodity market we’ve ever seen” with much, much higher prices resulting in the necessary motivation to increase supply.

The podcast is available on the non-subscriber version of Spotify here, but there are advertisements.

It is also available on Apple’s network here

***

BMO chief equity strategist Brian Belski noted that domestic profit growth peaked in December 2021 and things might get choppy for the next few months.

“There is little doubt that Canadian earnings growth peaked in December 2021 … To be clear we do not expect an earnings recession in the near term, but rather a gradual transition back to a more normalized growth environment … Indeed, when we look at historical peaks in S&P/TSX trailing earnings growth, our models suggest this transition process favours capital usage factors over more simplistic growth factors, which tend to outperform when growth is scarce. According to our work, the following capital usage factors - free cash flow yield, dividend growth, share buybacks, and even simple dividend yield - tend to outperform the broader market on average one-year after trailing earnings growth peaks. We believe GARP could be another effective strategy for dealing with the slowing earnings momentum in 2022.”

“BMO: “There is little doubt that Canadian earnings growth peaked in December 2021″” – (research excerpt) Twitter

See also: “Why the commodity rally and TSX outperformance may soon come to an end” – Globe Investor newsletter

***

It is not a surprise that Canadian households, with debt levels near all-time records, will be affected by rising interest rates. Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michel Gauthier, however, argues that households will be negatively affected earlier than in cycles past,

“The most recent data release for new Canadian bank lending reveals a continued slowdown in new mortgage lent out as of February … Changing consumer preferences in new mortgage lending are hinting that the current monetary tightening cycle (Boc +50bp[basis points] to 1.00% yesterday) could weigh much quicker on consumers’ wallets than in previous tightening sequences … Since early 2021, we’ve seen a surge in new residential mortgage lending with variable rates. Meanwhile, new lending for 5-year fixed rate mortgages has collapsed to its lowest levels since late 2018. As a result, variable rate mortgages now account for 30% of total outstanding mortgage balances, a high point since this data series started in 2016 … Using February’s average price for Canadian homes sold, assuming a 20% down payment and a 25-year amortization period, a 5-year fixed rate mortgage would cost about C$2,946/month vs. the variable rate mortgage at C$2,552, a close to C$400 monthly difference! With cash strapped consumers struggling to even get a 20% down payment in the current overheated housing market, the difference can be even higher … Overall, we believe the growing reliance on variable rate mortgages could have a double whammy effect: first, the Bank of Canada rate hikes will be transmitted to Main Street much quicker than in past cycles, hitting disposable income. Second, the hit to the housing market, and thus the wealth effect, will also be much quicker. The path for a safe landing from overheated conditions and unmoored inflation is thus narrow.”

“Scotia: ‘The path for a safe landing from overheated [housing market] conditions and unmoored inflation is thus narrow.” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “NFT of First Tweet Ever Secures Bid of Just $277 After Selling for $2.9 Million Last Year” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.