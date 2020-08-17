‘Perfect storm for gold’ means investors should buy the dip: Credit Suisse

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Credit Suisse strategist Fahad Tariq sees a “perfect storm for gold” that will take bullion to US$2500 per ounce,
“We raise our 2021 gold price forecast to US$2,500/oz (US$1,800/oz previously) and 2022 to US$2,200/oz (US$1,650/oz previously) … We stay Overweight gold because: TIPS yields go to -2.5% (our previous view had been 2%): Gold is very sensitive to the TIPS yield. The increased deterioration in the US fiscal position (with the IMF forecasting US government debt to GDP to reach 146% and a budget deficit of 12.4% by end 21) requires a 10 year real bond yield of minus 2.5% to both stabilize government debt to GDP ratio and allow unemployment to fall to low levels”
Further declines in U.S. real yields are also supportive of S&P 500 price to earnings ratios and potentially the loonie.
Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Zezas warned that stalled attempts by U.S. Congress to agree to new stimulus legislation presents a significant market risk,
“That a deal hasn’t materialized suggests that Democrats are holding out for more. Taken together, the price tag for stimulus appears more in the US$1.5-2 trillion range, rather than our initial US$1 trillion estimate … risks to the deal have risen. The president’s executive orders attempting to extend supplemental unemployment benefits, temporary payroll tax relief, and eviction moratoriums have likely created an incentive for both parties to watch and wait for how public opinion is shaped by them. Hence, it would not be surprising if negotiations remained stalled into September, given the passage of many of the catalysts for action (expiry of unemployment benefits, moratoriums, etc.)… As our global economics team points out, there has been a solid V-shaped rebound so far and the US economy has already made up a lot of lost ground. However, prolonged delays in stimulus could weigh on household consumption and prompt state and local austerity, where we estimate that, without aid, states are facing US$180-375 billion of revenue shortfalls through FY21.'
Scotiabank strategist Simone Arel is bullish on the loonie,
“We believe the CAD should also continue to benefit from positive fundamentals. First, commodity/oil prices are expected to remain supportive as the global economic recovery extends in to 2021. Broad USD weakness is also good news for commodities (and the C$). Our lower Chart of the Day highlights the strong positive correlation between commodity prices (CRB index) and the loonie. Moreover, Canadian 2-yr yields (0.31%) are standing above their U.S. peers (0.16%). The last time CDA 2-yr yields were superior to their U.S. peers, the CAD was hovering above US$0.80.”
