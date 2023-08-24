Over the past five years, not including dividends, Royal Bank of Canada RY-T shares are up 16 per cent, compared with a 57-per-cent gain by small-cap VersaBank. Meanwhile, Royal Bank lags other large-cap Canadian banks in our INK Edge quantitative rankings based on valuations, insider commitment and price momentum. Insider selling is a factor in the stock’s low ranking. We note that year-to-date CEO David McKay has exercised options and sold 28,914 shares at an average price of $131.46.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

