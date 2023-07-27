Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

CIBC economist Andrew Grantham detailed the domestic employment data that was released this morning,

“Through the volatility caused by public administration workers returning to their jobs, today’s data continued to show a gradual loosening of labour market conditions with employment ex. public admin rising only modestly and the job vacancy rate continuing to edge lower. A rebound in public administration employment drove most of the headline 130K increase in jobs during May, as workers returned following the prior month’s strike. Excluding public admin, employment increased by a more modest 23K, driven by health, accommodation & food services and arts & entertainment. Job vacancies continued to ease, falling by a further 26K to 759K. That took the job vacancy rate down to a two-year low of 4.3%, compared to 5.7% a year ago. The fixed weight measure of wages eased to 3.7% year-over-year, down from 4.7% in the prior month albeit still likely a little higher than the Bank of Canada would like to see, particularly given weak productivity growth.”

***

BMO chief investment strategist Brian Belski believes Canadian investors and analysts are being too pessimistic about domestic equities (my emphasis),

“Given the sharp underperformance of the TSX in the first half of the year, we are revisiting what we continue to believe is the, ‘Canadian value proposition,’ a core characteristic that has distinguished Canadian equities for the past several years. From our perspective, this ‘designation’ remains a distinct advantage for Canadian equities, especially relative to other global markets where the normalization process is much less further along. Indeed, ‘valuation normalization’ can, will, and should be a key driver of Canadian equity performance over the coming years, in our view, particularly as earnings confidence improves and overall growth transitions toward high-single digits. Be that as it may, we believe one of the key reasons that valuations have been stubbornly slow to normalize in Canada is the lack of confidence in earnings, driven largely by a more pessimistic and fear-driven outlook of Canadian analysts and investors, in our view. As such, we believe as interest rate AND recession fears continue to fade, investors will become more confident and forthcoming in their earnings outlook. As mindsets change and adjust, so too will forecasts, providing the key catalyst for Canadian valuation expansion and broadening out of market performance in the back half of the year. Yes, as we stated in our 2023 Market Outlook, TSX valuation reversion is part of the normalization process, a path that will be bumpy and require a more active approach.”

***

Citi mining analyst Paul McTaggart detailed the extremely weak Chinese economic data that is holding back global commodity prices,

“[The federal government] frankly admitted “new difficulties” in economic development yet remained patient in policy response. It vowed to level up stimulus within the current policy space. Perhaps the biggest move was the pledge to “adjust and optimise property policies timely”, which opens the door for further property easing… We think China will, in time, be forced to accelerate economic stimulus … In June the Li Keqiang index (rail freight, electricity output, exports) was down 3.8% … China steel production in June was up 0.4% … Our weighted index of China steel demand (property, infra, manufacturing) is down 10.9% … Forward indicators weakening – Our China monetary conditions indicator (M1, M2, Lending, TSF) is now up just 0.5% ... given weakness in TSF [total social financing] (the latter down 45%/19% in May/June)”

***

