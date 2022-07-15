Since Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. shares set a 52-week high of $17.125 on June 8, insiders have been net buyers in the public market to the tune of $482,298 worth of stock. Three insiders spent $669,998 buying shares while two sold $187,700 worth of stock. One of the buyers was president and chief operating officer Jean-Paul Lachance, who bought 37,000 shares between June 10 and July 5 at prices ranging from $11.10 to $15.90. He now holds 280,133 shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research, which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

