Pieridae Energy is up about 250 per cent since we featured it here in September, 2020. The stock originally moved up on hopes for its proposed LNG facility in Nova Scotia targeting the German market. Despite warnings from the Trump administration about Germany’s risky dependence on Russia for natural gas, the project received little political support and was shelved. However, the war in Ukraine has revised interest in a modified version of the project. Since June 14, five insiders have spent $148,296 buying shares in the public market.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

