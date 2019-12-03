 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Please, for the sake of your kids, choose the boring RESP investment

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Resisting the temptation of high-risk, high-return investments is a constant challenge for investors.

I was reminded of this in reading a recent query from a dad who is taking charge of his children’s registered education savings plans. He’s looking at using exchange-traded funds, which makes good sense because they’re excellent building blocks for RESPs and pretty much every other investing purpose. There are hundreds of ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but this reader has whittled his choice down to two.

“I have been thinking about CYBR or something like VBAL,” he wrote. “What would you suggest?”

Story continues below advertisement

I suggest this reader take a hard look at VBAL, the Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio. VBAL is what’s known as a balanced, or asset-allocation, ETF. That means a fully diversified portfolio in a single fund built with other ETFs in the Vanguard family. This reader said his kids are 8 and 11; VBAL’s mix of 60-per-cent stocks and 40-per-cent bonds makes sense for beneficiaries who won’t need money from the RESP for at least seven years.

Now for CYBR, the Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund. This is a specialty fund that has produced an excellent return of almost 29 per cent for the year through Nov. 27. VBAL’s most recent results are to Oct. 31 – returns for the year to that date came in at 12.2 per cent.

You can see why it might be tempting to push the limits on risk and go with CYBR, even for a fairly conservative purpose such as saving for your children’s education. Big returns in an RESP can make it a lot easier to fund a child’s postsecondary education.

Resist the temptation. CBYR has done well for investors, but its huge gains this year suggest the potential for volatility. Speculative investments such as this would be hit hard in a stock-market correction, while VBAL’s losses would be limited by both its diversified stock-market exposure and its substantial bond holdings.

Arguably, even VBAL might be on the aggressive side for this reader’s RESP. Some investment pros think 10 years is the minimum time frame for stock-market investing. One way to tamp down risk levels would be to use a conservative balanced ETF such as the Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (VCNS). The mix here is 40 per cent stocks, 60 per cent bonds.

Returns from both VBAL and VCNS will likely be modest in the years ahead – quite possibly in the mid-single digits at best. CYBR might do better, but it could also do a lot worse. That’s not a bet to make with the investments you’re using to pay for your children’s college or university.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies