On May 27, G7 environment ministers reaffirmed ambitious plans to support the global energy transition. If they implement their bold policies, that could help sustain momentum in alternative energy stocks. One such name positioned in the space is Polaris Infrastructure Inc., PIF-T which is focused on geothermal and renewable projects in Latin America. The stock is up more than 20 per cent over the past three months, but insiders are buying near the recent highs. In May, chief executive Marc Murnaghan bought 2,500 at $19.79. Chief financial officer Anton Jelic also bought 500 shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research, which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

