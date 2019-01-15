Portfolio manager optimism on economic growth and profits has ‘crashed’: Merrill Lynch

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

S&P 500 futures fell 10 points after J.P. Morgan announced disappointing profit results (although they remain positive at time of writing), underscoring my view that nothing is more important for the short term performance of Canadian investor portfolios than the ongoing U.S. earnings season.

Recent global economic data has been terrible and U.S. data has been mixed. Revenue for S&P 500 companies is almost 50-per-cent generated from foreign countries, and, if profits can withstand slowing global growth, investors can be far more confident in returns, particularly for economically-sensitive resource stocks, for the reminder of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian is not very optimistic about earnings,

“The precipitous drop in oil and a strong USD than expected has caused us to cut our EPS forecast by $0.50 to $40.25… This puts EPS growth at 12 per cent year over year vs Q3’s 28 per cent. 4q consensus EPS has dropped by five per cent since October … but more cuts are likely in our view. Moreover, the drop-off in U.S. data surprises also bodes ill for big beats”

“@SBarlow_ROB ML: More cuts to EPS to come “ – (research excerpt) Twitter

“J.P. Morgan misses profit expectations for the first time in 15 quarters” – CNBC

“ @SBarlow_ROB ML survey: GDP, EPS optimism has crashed” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“ Oil prices rise over 1 percent, but global slowdown looms” – Reuters

“ China signals more stimulus as economic slowdown deepens” – Report on Business

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

***

Goldman Sachs released their “Where to Invest Now?” report, but it’s in presentation slide format so there’s not a lot of descriptive context. That said, strategist David Kostin is clearly advocating high quality, large-cap companies with strong balance sheets, low wage costs, and defensible profit margins,

“@SBarlow_ROB GS: Strong balance sheet companies” – (table) Twitter

“ @SBarlow_ROB GS: (rare) companies with expanding margin expectations” – (table) Twitter

***

I have a column out today outlining the importance of loose monetary conditions for equity market returns. Helpfully, Bloomberg published a piece extending the same conversation,

Story continues below advertisement

“The worst monthly sell-off in stocks since the global financial crisis was justified given that the Federal Reserve has tightened overall monetary policy more than in past episodes, according to Societe Generale SA… While the Fed’s policy target at a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent is less than half its pre-crisis level, the true magnitude of tightening needs to account for the withdrawal of quantitative easing. That’s according to a concept called the shadow rate, which incorporates an estimated 3 percentage points of implicit rate hikes from 2014 until 2015 -- between the end of the Fed’s bond-purchase program and the start of boosting the benchmark interest rate proper. “The recent market turbulence is well justified in the context of an approaching tightening peak,” Solomon Tadesse, a Societe Generale equity quant analyst in New York, wrote in an emailed response to questions. “After the December rate hike, the current implicit effective fed rate (reflecting the shadow short rate) stands at around 5.45 percent.””

“Fed Shadow Rate at 5.45% Shows Stock Rout Justified: SocGen” – Bloomberg

“ This chart may have you believing in the latest market rally” – Barlow, Inside the Market

***

Tweet of the Day:

GS: Debt Ownership of Treasuries. Lot of stories in these numbers pic.twitter.com/dXvQgy92W6 — Scott Barlow (@SBarlow_ROB) January 14, 2019

Diversion: “The 13 Coolest Things We Saw at Consumer Electronics Show This Year” – Gizmodo