Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

CIBC economist Benjamin Tal’s report Are Canadian households ready for higher rates? got a lot of attention when released Thursday morning,

“The focus is on heavily indebted Canadian households that saw their overall debt levels rise by close to 10% during the pandemic, to reach more than $2.53 trillion or 173% of disposable income. Seventy percent of that debt is mortgage debt, of which one quarter is variable rate mortgages … The rising size of new mortgages means increased sensitivity to higher rates. With the average size of a new mortgage having reached $450,000 (up by 20% during the pandemic), a one percent increase in mortgage rates from today’s levels will cost an average new buyer $230 or 12% more in additional monthly interest payments. Assuming mortgage originations return to pre-pandemic levels, that translates into an additional $1.6 billion in annual interest payments relative to 2021 borrowers … For fixed-rate mortgages, only about one-fifth reset in any given year. We estimate that roughly $350 billion of mortgages will be repriced in the coming year. So, not a trivial segment of the mortgage market will be repriced when the Bank makes its move … Overall mortgage interest payments in 2017 and 2018 rose in response to the Bank’s hiking, but a closer look reveals that the increase amounted to only 0.5% of disposable income — hardly a macro story … Elevated and rapidly rising household debt levels mean increased sensitivity to higher interest rates. The good news is that existing borrowers whose mortgages originated in 2017 through 2019 will not be exposed to the full impact of potential rate hikes in the coming years.”

“Are Canadian households ready for higher rates?” – CIBC Economics

***

BofA Securities chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett has become increasingly bearish in recent weeks, with a strong belief we’ve reached asset bubble territory in equities. In his weekly report, he offers a trading strategy for BofA clients,

“The only thing to fear is greed itself: inflows galore, earnings galore, liquidity galore…little wonder zeitgeist is “bubble”; history says best way to hedge “bubble” is via “long leadership, long distressed” barbell, i.e. long leadership of bull (today that’s FAANG, tech, PE) but also long distressed, cyclical plays (best examples today small cap value, EM) as performance-hungry investors forced to chase laggards (note the only market that outperformed Nasdaq in ‘99 TMT bubble was bankrupt Russia).”

“@SBarlow_ROB BofA’s Hartnett: How to trade a bubble” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Citi strategist Robert Buckland is among the chorus of pundits pointing to inflation-adjusted interest rates as a key support for markets

“Talk of ending QE and rate hikes has driven 2 year bond yields higher since end-September, notably in Canada (up 44 basis points and Australia (+58bp). Moves in 10 year bonds have been less dramatic. Equities Don’t Care — Equity markets have shrugged this off. A decent results season has helped, although EPS momentum may fade given a slowing global economy. Negative real rates offer continued valuation support. Real Rate Support — We calculate that US 10y real yields (now -1.0%) trading between -0.5% and -1.0% are consistent with 21-22x 12m fwd PE on the MSCI US (currently 22x) and 26x-29x on the MSCI World AC Growth index (currently 28x). Negative real rates keep expensive stocks expensive. US Real Yields Up To -0.5% — Citi’s rates strategists expect US 10y real yields to rise to -0.5% in coming months. That would imply a mild de-rating of growth stocks.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi’s Buckland: Real rates are why equity market doesn’t care about 2Y bond yields jump” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “If you have had a relatively comfortable job during the pandemic, it might now be time to worry” – Marginal Revolution

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.