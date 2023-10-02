I’m pleased to provide a list of the stocks in Frugal Dividend Portfolio along with updates to several other popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio, the Screaming Value Portfolio, the Lemonade Portfolio, the Canadian Free Cash Portfolio, the U.S. Free Cash Portfolio.

I hope to provide portfolio updates every two to four weeks, with allowances made for the unusual periods that life provides – and a vacation from time to time.

Stable Dividend Portfolio Low volatility dividend stocks Name Price Yield Volatility P/E ATCO ACO-X 35.10 5.4 16.3 9.0 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T 62.02 6.8 18.0 9.1 BCE BCE-T 52.08 7.4 15.0 16.5 Canadian Utilities CU-T 29.22 6.1 17.1 11.1 Fortis FTS-T 52.87 4.5 17.9 17.6 George Weston WN-T 149.85 1.9 18.0 40.1 Great-West Lifeco GWO-T 40.09 5.2 16.8 6.5 Hydro One H-T 35.17 3.4 18.2 20.4 Intact Financial IFC-T 197.72 2.2 17.4 17.0 Loblaw L-T 113.90 1.6 17.6 18.3 Manulife Financial MFC-T 25.03 5.8 18.7 8.9 Metro MRU-T 70.89 1.7 14.6 16.7 National Bank of Canada NA-T 89.46 4.6 18.4 9.6 Power Corp of Canada POW-T 36.49 5.8 16.1 11.1 Rogers Sugar RSI-T 5.61 6.4 14.3 20.0 Royal Bank of Canada RY-T 118.86 4.5 15.1 11.5 Sun Life Financial SLF-T 66.31 4.5 15.4 11.5 TELUS T-T 22.43 6.5 16.9 18.8 TMX Group X-T 28.59 2.5 17.7 21.0 TD Bank TD-T 81.38 4.7 18.6 9.6

Frugal Dividend Portfolio Cheap and stable dividend payers Name Ticker Price Yield Volatility P/E Algoma Central ALC-T 14.91 4.8 21.6 6.3 ATCO ACO-X-T 35.10 5.4 16.3 9.0 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T 62.02 6.8 18.0 9.1 Capital Power CPX-T 39.65 6.2 20.6 7.6 CIBC CM-T 53.79 6.5 20.5 9.2 E-L Financial ELF-T 905.50 1.7 22.6 5.1 Great-West Lifeco GWO-T 40.09 5.2 16.8 6.5 Manulife Financial MFC-T 25.03 5.8 18.7 8.9 National Bank of Canada NA-T 89.46 4.6 18.4 9.6 Timbercreek Financial TF-T 6.84 10.1 18.8 9.2

Dividend Monster Portfolio High-yield stocks with momentum Name Price Yield 12 Month Return P/E Cascades CAS-T 11.87 4.0 52.1 7.9 Guardian Capital Group GCG-A 42.72 3.2 58.6 Lundin Gold LUG-T 16.03 3.4 85.8 79.6 Lundin Mining LUN-T 9.51 3.8 57.6 14.8 Paramount Resources POU-T 32.16 4.7 55.8 7.4 PrairieSky Royalty PSK-T 25.16 3.8 51.8 24.2 Russel Metals RUS-T 37.24 4.3 54.6 7.6 Trican Well Service TCW-T 4.88 3.3 87.6 9.6 Wajax WJX-T 27.23 4.8 55.7 7.7 Wall Financial WFC-T 19.47 15.4 79.0 49.5

Screaming Value Portfolio Lots of EBIT for a low price Name Price EV/EBIT P/E Yield Algoma Steel ASTL-T 9.07 2.8 5.4 3.0 Enerplus ERF-T 23.31 3.4 6.7 1.4 Frontera Energy FEC-T 10.32 2.2 5.9 Kiwetinohk Energy KEC-T 12.87 3.0 2.4 Obsidian Energy OBE-T 11.07 2.3 1.3 Parex Resources PXT-T 25.32 3.4 3.2 5.9 PetroTal TAL-T 0.78 2.7 4.0 10.4 Stelco Holdings STLC-T 36.01 3.5 7.1 4.7 Torex Gold Resources TXG-T 14.19 2.0 4.8 Vermilion Energy VET-T 19.41 2.3 2.3 2.1

Lemonade Portfolio Profitable stocks in a sweet trend Name Price P/E 6 Month Return Market Cap Advantage Energy AAV-T 9.07 12.8 15.0 1,523 Athabasca Oil ATH-T 3.98 4.1 35.8 2,334 AutoCanada ACQ-T 24.79 5.9 36.8 585 Crew Energy CR-T 5.91 5.9 26.8 929 Kelt Exploration KEL-T 7.14 8.1 60.4 1,379 Kiwetinohk Energy KEC-T 12.87 2.4 10.1 565 MEG Energy MEG-T 25.70 6.2 31.5 7,334 NuVista Energy NVA-T 12.99 8.3 15.6 2,803 Obsidian Energy OBE-T 11.07 1.3 36.2 889 Precision Drilling PD-T 90.20 10.3 35.4 1,227

Canadian Free Cash Portfolio Canadian bargains with free cash flow Name Price EV/FCF P/E Yield ADENTRA ADEN-T 30.05 3.5 2.6 1.7 Air Canada AC-T 18.85 5.8 26.0 Doman Building Materials DBM-T 7.35 6.2 10.7 7.6 Dundee Precious Metals DPM-T 8.31 5.2 7.8 2.6 Enerplus ERF-T 23.31 6.2 6.7 1.4 Lundin Gold LUG-T 16.03 5.9 79.6 3.4 Manulife Financial MFC-T 25.03 3.5 8.9 5.8 Russel Metals RUS-T 37.24 5.8 7.6 4.3 Torex Gold Resources TXG-T 14.19 6.1 4.8 Vermilion Energy VET-T 19.41 5.9 2.3 2.1

U.S. Free Cash Portfolio U.S. bargains with free cash flow Name Price EV/FCF P/E Yield Capital One Financial COF-N 97.10 2.0 7.6 2.5 Centene CNC-N 69.99 5.2 11.9 0.0 Discover Financial Services DFS-N 86.86 5.1 6.0 3.2 Everest Group EF-N 386.07 4.1 11.1 1.8 General Motors GM-N 32.26 3.5 4.0 1.1 Goldman Sachs Group GS-N 323.82 6.1 13.2 3.4 Humana HUM-N 493.00 3.4 18.6 0.7 MetLife MET-N 63.06 4.6 8.0 3.3 Steel Dynamics STLD-N 102.82 6.0 6.0 1.7 Synchrony Financial SYF-N 31.09 2.1 5.8 3.2

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of Sep. 26, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, P/B = price to book value, six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters, FCF = free cash flow, Market Cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars, U.S portfolios are presented in U.S. dollar terms.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

