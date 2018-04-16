Post-crisis equity market rally has ‘limited runway’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Morgan Stanley’s U.K.-based equity strategist is, unlike Societe Generale’s Albert Edwards, not a permabear, so his recent market pessimism carries more weight for me,

“We think the current bull market has limited runway, which has not been materially extended by tax changes, technology or other factors. While we don’t forecast a sharp slowdown in global growth, markets will likely face decelerating growth, higher inflation and tighter central bank policy between now and year-end ... That shift in the rate of change will matter, in our view, especially when a number of our preferred slower-moving, longer-term cycle indicators are relatively extended.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Sheets emphasizes that he does not see another 2008-style calamity ahead, just the conventional headwinds that mark the end of a market cycle.

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: “We think the current bull market has limited runway, which has not been materially extended by tax changes, technology or other factors.” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Wall Street Economists See Global Growth Cresting Not Collapsing” – Bloomberg

See also (concerning continued U.S. dollar weakness): “@SBarlow_ROB Good point, Mr. Sheets” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Stocks bear an unduly heavy burden of expectation” – (Paywall) Authers, Financial Times

=====

Reuters attempted to assess the “political calculus” facing prime minster Justin Trudeau in the Alberta versus B.C. pipeline debate,

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

““The federal government can’t buy off the opposition to this failing pipeline ... the resistance continues to grow,” said Mike Hudema of Greenpeace Canada…Although Trudeau’s Liberal government could invoke emergency powers to ensure the project goes ahead, that would most likely anger voters in British Columbia and cost the Liberals support in a federal election in October 2019.”

“Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built” – Reuters

“Trudeau promises financial backing for ‘vital’ Trans Mountain pipeline” – Globe and Mail

=====

The crude price is retreating after a strong week, and hopes that U.S. military involvement in Syria is a one-time deal,

“Futures slipped as much as 1.9 percent in New York. President Donald Trump declared “mission accomplished” a day after the U.S., France and the U.K. launched military strikes in response to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s suspected chemical attack on civilians. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson insisted that the hit was a one-time move. The number of rigs drilling for crude in the U.S. rose to a three-year high, signaling production may rise from record levels.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Oil Retreats on Speculation Syria Intervention Will Be Limited” – Bloomberg

“Oil prices drop as fears wane about fallout from Syria strikes” – Reuters

“Coal Mogul’s Novel Plan to Save Coal Is to Buy It” – Gadfly

“@chigrl $JPM: Global Demand Growth Forecasts #oil” – (research graphic) Twitter

“Oil Demand: The Price Is Right or the Customer Is Right?” – Gadfly

=====

Tweet of the Day:

The TMX pipeline project will be built, because it’s of vital strategic interest to Canada. It’s vital for the hundreds of thousands of people whose jobs depend on our energy sector, and for the health of our economy as a whole. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 15, 2018

Diversion: “‘I was a teacher for 17 years, but I couldn’t read or write’” – BBC