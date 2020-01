Pot-stock interest fizzled in 2019. These charts show how much

If 2018 was a breakout year for pot stocks, then 2019 was a year to forget.

Not only were share prices hammered, but interest in cannabis stocks, as measured by volume, also subsided. Just take a look at Toronto Stock Exchange data.

In volume terms, a cannabis stock was the most-traded TSX-listed equity on the exchange in 82 out of 251 sessions in 2019, or 33 per cent of trading days. In 2018, when Canada legalized marijuana for recreational use, cannabis stocks were on top in 57 per cent of trading sessions.

The year started on a promising note. Cannabis stocks (and particularly Aurora Cannabis Inc.) were the most heavily traded TSX equity in most sessions through March.

Then came an extended lull, when pot stocks were at the top in only 13 of 126 sessions between April and September. This coincided with a broad slowdown for the industry as profits largely failed to materialize, with Canada’s main pot ETF shedding about half its value.

(A quick guide to the tickers: ACB = Aurora Cannabis; APHA = Aphria Inc.; CRON = Cronos Group Inc.; TGOD = The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; TRST = CannTrust Holdings Inc.; ZENA = Zenabis Global Inc.)

Not riding as high The following chart shows when a cannabis stock was the most traded TSX-listed equity on the Toronto Stock Exchange, by volume and session, in 2019. Cannabis Non-cannabis Holiday Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri ACB ACB ACB ACB January ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB APHA ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB FEBRUARY ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB MARCH ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB CRON ACB ACB ACB APRIL ACB MAY ACB ACB APHA JUNE TRST ACB JULY TRST TRST APHA ACB AUGUST TGOD SEPTEMBER ACB ACB ACB ACB TGOD TGOD ACB OCTOBER ACB APHA ACB TGOD ACB ZENA ZENA NOVEMBER ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ZENA ACB ACB DECEMBER ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB MATT LUNDY, THE GLOBE AND MAIL; SOURCE: TMX GROUP Not riding as high The following chart shows when a cannabis stock was the most traded TSX-listed equity on the Toronto Stock Exchange, by volume and session, in 2019. Holiday Cannabis Non-cannabis Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri ACB ACB ACB ACB January ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB APHA ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB FEBRUARY ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB MARCH ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB CRON ACB ACB ACB APRIL ACB MAY ACB ACB APHA JUNE TRST ACB JULY TRST TRST APHA ACB AUGUST TGOD SEPTEMBER ACB ACB ACB ACB TGOD TGOD ACB OCTOBER ACB APHA ACB TGOD ACB ZENA ZENA NOVEMBER ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ZENA ACB ACB DECEMBER ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB MATT LUNDY, THE GLOBE AND MAIL; SOURCE: TMX GROUP Not riding as high Each green square shows when a cannabis stock was the most traded TSX-listed equity on the Toronto Stock Exchange, by volume and session, in 2019. Holiday Cannabis Non-cannabis January FEBRUARY Tue Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Mon Wed Thu Fri ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB APHA MARCH APRIL ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB CRON ACB ACB MAY JUNE APHA ACB ACB JULY AUGUST APHA ACB TRST ACB TRST TRST SEPTEMBER OCTOBER TGOD ACB ACB ACB TGOD TGOD ACB ACB APHA ACB TGOD ACB ZENA ACB NOVEMBER DECEMBER ACB ACB ZENA ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ACB ZENA MATT LUNDY, THE GLOBE AND MAIL; SOURCE: TMX GROUP

It’s not only the top of the TSX leaderboard where it was clear pot-stock interest was on the wane. For most major producers, trading volume ebbed in 2019 as investors digested the realities of an industry that is struggling to meet expectations.