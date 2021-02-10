Pot stocks soar again, as Tilray, Canopy, Aphria draw retail rush despite little change in industry fundamentals

Retail investors are piling into big name cannabis companies such as Tilray Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. again Wednesday, sending their share prices soaring despite little change in industry fundamentals.
Shares of Tilray, which reported an operating loss of US$179-million over the first nine months of 2020, were up 43 per cent by midafternoon on Wednesday, on no news, while Canopy stock climbed 5 per cent a day after reporting another quarterly loss. The stock is now up 110 per cent year-to-date.
The surge is forcing some analysts throw in the towel on valuing the sector.
“Fundamental factors are moot in the current market, which is reminiscent of other euphoric times in the cannabis industry,” CIBC World Markets analyst John Zamparo wrote in a note to clients late Tuesday.
The cannabis comeback: Why Aphria’s shares tripled in one month - and the whole sector is booming. Again.
The power of retail investor enthusiasm has recently been associated with stocks such as GameStop and with messaging boards such as r/wallstreetbets on Reddit. But cannabis was arguably the original Reddit-fuelled sector. When cannabis stocks took off in early 2018, the direct investing platforms run by major Canadian banks experienced widespread outages and glitches because of unprecedented retail trading volumes for cannabis stocks.
Such traders appear to be rushing back to the sector all over again, lighting up Reddit boards and increasing trading volatility. Early Wednesday, shares of Aphria Inc. – which is set to merge with Tilray – jumped 34 per cent when the market opened, then then gave back nearly half those gains in a matter of minutes.
The difference during the early stages of this rally is that investors have been more likely to buy shares of individual cannabis companies than the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which tracks the industry’s stocks. Through December and January, when the sector’s valuations started to take off again, the Horizons index saw net outflows, even as the index’s value rose.
The recent surge in enthusiasm makes it tough to value – at least according to traditional models. Shortly after Canopy reported a $829-million loss on Tuesday morning, CIBC’s Mr. Zamparo noted than even after applying an industry-leading enterprise value multiple of 12 times the company’s sales, he arrived at a $32 price target.
By day’s end, however, Canopy’s stock had jumped 12 per cent and he recalibrated his expectations, then doubled his price target to $64 per share. “Spurred by U.S. election outcomes, recent discussion of legalization by key lawmakers, and increased interest from retail investors, we recognize the potential for current conditions to fuel more near-term exuberance,” he wrote in a follow-up note to clients.
American day traders may also be behind the surge, since they don’t have many options for playing the market. Because recreational marijuana use is still illegal at the federal level in the United State, many American companies are not publicly listed.
For this reason, many U.S. investors look to Canadian companies with U.S. or international exposure, and the likes of Tilray, Canopy and Aphria fit the bill.
“We believe the recent value appreciation has been more a function of positive macro-headlines coming out of the US – Biden presidency; Democratic control of Senate; commitment to push US cannabis reform at the federal level – that has resulted in a disproportionate amount of capital to flow into a number of leading Cdn LPs (perhaps due to their US listings where many US domiciled operators are still not permitted to trade),” Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley wrote in a note to clients late Tuesday, and putting a sell rating on Canopy’s stock.
While Canopy has the potential to expand in the United States if cannabis is ultimately legalized, right now it’s reliant on Canada – which is awash in over-supply.
“We note that Canopy currently has a market cap of approximately C$23.5B-billion,” Mr. Bottomley wrote in his note, “which represents approximately 31 times next twelve months net revenue and 2.4 times our peak revenue forecasts for the Canadian industry as a whole.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.