Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie was previously among the biggest believers in reflation-sensitive cyclical market sectors, but he is now turning more cautious on equities,

“While we remain constructive on equities, we believe the risk-reward profile is less compelling than it was just a few months ago. Risks of a Fed policy mistake have gone up sharply, in our opinion, and macro uncertainty is extremely elevated. Bond yields vs global manufacturing PMI. Despite bond yields sharply increasing year-to-date, our U.S. 10-year yield Fair Value model points to even higher yields ahead. Higher rates take time to filter through economic activity. Hence, 2022 should still record strong growth before an eventual slowdown in 2023 if the Fed sticks to its current game plan … Overall, we believe that a flat/inverted YC, intensifying tightening, and further moderation in ISM/PMIs command to own more defense until we have better visibility … Our model still prefers equities relative to bonds, but poor sentiment and rising rates favors a cash build-up that sends equities down to neutral (60%), its lowest level since June 2020.”

Mr. Ste-Marie made wholesale changes to his model portfolio, trimming all bank stock allocations. Within the energy sector, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Imperial Oil Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., Arc Resources Ltd., were also trimmed and some profits were realized in soaring Nutrien Ltd.

The strategist recommends adding to Empire Co. Ltd., Rogers Communications Inc., TC Energy Corp., Altagas Ltd. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP.

***

BMO economist Robert Kavcic sees a potential “mood swing” ahead for the domestic housing market,

“A new round of price discovery seems to be underway amid higher mortgage rates and shifting sentiment. Toronto benchmark prices were up 34.8% year-over-year in March, but that implies a cooldown on a month-to-month basis versus the recent run rate. Some areas of the suburban freehold/detached segment even look like they were already down in the month, and will likely be pressured further if the BoC follows through with a pair of 50-bp rate hikes. Vancouver prices rose 20.7% y/y, also suggesting month-to-month momentum is levelling off. We could easily be in for an adjustment period similar to that seen when the Bank of Canada and provincial policymakers tightened up in 2017-18. It might take a few months to show up in the official data, but sentiment seems to be changing out there…”

***

Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley’s wealth management arm. detailed “a bond rout of historic proportions.”

“The just-concluded first quarter was a shock for fixed income investors, especially coming on the heels of a 40-year bull market in interest rates. While most investors undoubtedly recognize that the Federal Reserve’s policy pivot in response to a 40-year high in inflation has unleashed bond market volatility, many may not realize the scope of damage. Using the Bloomberg US Treasury Total Return Index, we see that the drawdown in Treasury total returns is a staggering 9.5%, the worst in nearly 50 years (see chart). Given that backdrop, it is truly amazing that stocks have staged a tremendous retracement rally. Does something need to give? We think so!”

***

