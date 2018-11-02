Precision Drilling insiders buy with Trinidad Drilling in play

Precision Drilling Corp. stock has sunk over the past month, setting a 52-week low on Oct. 30 of $3.03. Thirteen insiders have bet the stock’s slide is overdone, spending a combined estimated $545,665 buying shares in the public market since Oct. 26. We are encouraged to see insiders putting their money on the line as the company is doubling down on the oil-field services industry with a proposed white knight purchase of Trinidad Drilling Ltd.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors.

For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.