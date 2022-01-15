What a year it’s been, and it’s still just the middle of January.

Way back when – gosh, it must have been at least a week and a half ago – investors were panicking because of some hawkish-sounding minutes from a meeting of U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers. A few days later, those same investors went whistling past the hottest inflation reading in nearly 40 years.

The simple explanation for these divergent reactions has to do with expectations. The Fed minutes surprised markets by sounding tougher than analysts had anticipated. In contrast, the inflation reading shocked no one because it landed right where economists figured it would.

If nothing else, this demonstrates how highly the market values predictability. Right now, it is in unusually short supply.

Consider the uncertainty around interest rates and inflation. Markets expect both the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve to start hiking near-zero rates this spring to bring inflation to heel. Conventional wisdom says the Fed, the world’s most powerful central bank, will raise its key tool, the federal funds rate, three or four times in 2022, bumping it up by a quarter-percentage point on each occasion.

Will those hikes be enough to tame runaway prices? Not according to Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank Economics. “I don’t expect three to four hikes would do much of anything to inflation risk because it continues to maintain massive stimulus,” he wrote in a note this week.

The math here is simple: Four quarter-percentage-point bumps would get the fed funds rate to just over 1 per cent, but if U.S. inflation continued to run at 7 per cent, the real rate – that, is after inflation – would still be deeply negative.

Sure, things would look much better if you assume supply chains will unclog in coming months and quickly reduce inflation to half its current level. Even if inflation fades to 3 per cent, though, the central bank would still finish the year with a key policy rate that would be below zero in real terms.

Viewed this way, the Fed’s new hawkishness isn’t really all that hawkish at all. Mr. Holt worries that the reluctant leadership of the central bank will eventually have to resort to more dramatic measures to bring inflation under control.

Those measures could include taking the fed funds rate higher than most anyone expects over the course of the next couple of years – to levels above 2.5 per cent, say. If so, investors would not be pleased.

A fed funds rate at that level would ripple through the fixed-income superstructure, pushing corporate bond rates and mortgage rates into territory they haven’t seen for years. The surging rates would sting bondholders (because bond prices move in the opposite direction to bond yields). Barring a big jump in corporate earnings, they would hurt shareholders, too (because rising yields make bonds more attractive relative to stocks).

To be sure, this is just one scenario. Nobody excels at predicting inflation and today’s unusual waves of price pressures could recede just as fast as they roared in. But the current setup suggests investors have good reason to be at least a little cautious. Low, low interest rates have helped generate much of the market’s gains over the past two years. They do not seem likely to continue indefinitely.

Look, for instance, at the 10-year Treasury bond yield. This widely used benchmark has historically offered investors a return that is higher than expected inflation. Of course, that is exactly what you would expect: Investors presumably want to get paid enough to more than offset the corrosive effect of inflation.

The head-scratcher today is that the yield premium vanished when the pandemic arrived. As the first accompanying chart shows, the yield from a risk-free government bond now falls substantially short of keeping up with expected inflation. How long will investors be content to hold bonds that erode their purchasing power? When will they start to demand higher yields? These are excellent questions.

So long as bond yields remain ultralow, investors have little choice but to invest in stocks. But if yields start rising – as they seem likely to do – the case for stocks takes a hit.

No wonder that investors have celebrated the new year with a turn toward safety and conservatism. As the second chart shows, dicier assets, such as the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 and bitcoin, have fallen while more sober investments, such as dividend stocks and value stocks, have climbed. In an uncertain market, predictability is suddenly sexy.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.