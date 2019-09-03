 Skip to main content

Prepare for disappointment: Earnings estimates 'look fantastical' to this prominent strategist

Scott Barlow Market Strategist

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson took a bit of a victory lap in his latest Sunday Start research report, while also warning about upcoming earnings disappointments (my emphasis),

“It’s safe to say that the global economy has disappointed most expectations this year, even ours, and it hasn’t just been China weakness. With 70% of PMIs around the world now below 50, we haven’t seen negative breadth like this since the global financial crisis … Since last October, I’ve been steadfast in my call for a US profits recession this year and skeptical of the big second half recovery that company management teams promised back in the first quarter. With second quarter earnings season throwing cold water on a second half recovery in profits growth, S&P 500 3Q EPS expectations are now down to -2.7%, well below the -0.5% growth in the first half of the year. Most importantly, 4Q19 and 2020 estimates still look way too high and far above the normal “overestimate” that bulls argue is always the case. In particular, the positive operating leverage baked into current consensus estimates seems fantastical to me.”

"@SBarlow_ROB MS' Wilson: "positive operating leverage baked into current consensus estimates seems fantastical to me"

"@carlquintanilla MORGAN STANLEY: "We're passing the point where falling rates are good for equity multiples/prices as rising risk premia offset lower discount rates"

Citi’s U.S. equity strategist has a much more optimistic equity market outlook which he explained in his weekly report,

“Our normalized earnings yield gap model still augurs well for equities with an 89% probability of S&P 500 gains in the next 12 months … With the current differential between one and two standard deviations below its historical average, the chances of index upside in the coming year is high. As a reminder, we use the inverted CAPE for the earnings yield in our analysis as well as the five-year forward contract on the 10-year Treasury bond to get an implied “normal” future yield. Hence, we address both sides of the equation and the results are stock-supportive… Low inflation still argues for an 18x multiple.’

"@SBarlow_ROB Levkovich: "Our normalized earnings yield gap model still augurs well for equities with an 89% probability of S&P 500 gains in the next 12 months."

***

BMO economist Robert Kavcic warned investors not to expect high portfolio oreturns in the next decade,

“Ignoring the fact that we are later in the cycle, which comes with its own set of strategic considerations, bigger-picture fundamentals argue for lower longer-term investment returns … if bond yields continue to trend around the lower end of their post-financial crisis range, it would indeed keep balanced portfolio returns well below what many have been used to historically, likely in the 4.5%-to-5.5% range. Takeaway: Cyclical considerations aside, it might be prudent to ratchet down long-term portfolio return expectations”

"@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Investors need to ratchet down return expectations"

***

Tweet of the Day:

Diversion: “Alexa will be your best friend when you’re older” – M.I.T. Technology Review

Column: “10 stocks that had the biggest influence on the S&P/TSX Composite so far this year” – Barlow, Inside the Market

