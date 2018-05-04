President buys as West Fraser Timber stock dips on Q1 results

INK Canadian Insider Index member West Fraser Timber hit a 52-week high of $95.10 on April 25. However, the stock fell after first-quarter results were announced the same day.
That represented buying opportunity for company president and chief operating officer Raymond Ferris who acquired 1,700 common shares at $86.72.
Mr. Ferris will be taking over as chief executive officer when current CEO Ted Seraphim retires at the end of the second quarter of 2019.
Earlier, Director Gillian Winckler acquired 750 common shares on March 27th at a price of $83.34.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.