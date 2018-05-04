President buys as West Fraser Timber stock dips on Q1 results

INK Canadian Insider Index member West Fraser Timber hit a 52-week high of $95.10 on April 25. However, the stock fell after first-quarter results were announced the same day.

That represented buying opportunity for company president and chief operating officer Raymond Ferris who acquired 1,700 common shares at $86.72.

Mr. Ferris will be taking over as chief executive officer when current CEO Ted Seraphim retires at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Earlier, Director Gillian Winckler acquired 750 common shares on March 27th at a price of $83.34.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.