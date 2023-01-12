Investors are deceiving themselves by focusing on price-to-earnings ratios for the U.S. stock market that are actually “price-to-fantasy” ratios, according to a pair of noted market researchers.

Chris Brightman and Rob Arnott of asset manager Research Affiliates LLC warn in a note that investors should be wary of those who assert the S&P 500 index of large U.S. stocks has blown off its pandemic froth and is now poised for a rebound.

In fact, the benchmark index is considerably more expensive than is usually reported, Mr. Brightman and Mr. Arnott suggest in an essay entitled “Price-to-fantasy ratio: Self-deception with forward operating earnings.”

Their warning comes at a crucial time for the market. U.S. companies start to report earnings for the fourth quarter this week. While analysts expect earnings for the S&P 500 to have dipped slightly from a year earlier, they still expect companies to post healthy earnings growth over the course of 2023.

The level of optimism on Wall Street strikes some observers as fanciful, especially if the United States slides into a recession, as many economists expect.

Corporate profits usually tumble in recessions. Instead, analysts are counting on the S&P 500′s operating earnings to expand by nearly 14 per cent in 2023, according to the latest summary from Standard & Poor’s.

“Consensus corporate earnings forecasts are too high,” Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, warned in a note this week. “As a consequence, they are likely to disappoint investors, leading to an additional bear market decline of 10 per cent to 20 per cent from the current level.”

David Rosenberg of Rosenberg Research made a similar point in a note Wednesday. “What the risk-on trade doesn’t seem to be recognizing at the current time is the visible compression in global corporate profits and margins,” he wrote.

Investors who think the market is now priced at bargain levels may want to take a moment to ponder the peculiar way that stock market valuations are typically expressed.

As Mr. Brightman and Mr. Arnott explain, the most common way to depict the valuation of a market index is as a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. This is usually calculated by taking the current price of the index and dividing it by a gauge of the “operating earnings” that the companies that make up the index are expected to generate over the coming year.

Why does the P/E calculation focus on operating earnings instead of net income or some other measure of profitability? Because operating earnings are designed to measure only the earnings generated by continuing operations.

Operating earnings deliberately exclude the impact of extraordinary items that won’t be repeated or discontinued lines of business. In theory, ignoring these one-off or obsolete events gets rid of a lot of meaningless noise and focuses only on what matters for the future.

In practice, however, companies typically exclude far more negative items than positive ones from their calculation of operating earnings. In fact, some analysts joke that operating earnings are really “earnings before whatever went wrong.” In an extreme case, a company that defines a massive loss as an extraordinary item can simply ignore it in calculating operating earnings.

The focus on operating earnings introduces “a large bias into aggregate market earnings, hence, into aggregate market P/E ratios,” Mr. Brightman and Mr. Arnott write.

The Research Affiliates duo notes that many pundits and market strategists are proclaiming the S&P 500 is now trading for a modest 17 times earnings – a ho-hum level that is pretty much right in line with its historical average.

But a more realistic appraisal would suggest the index’s P/E is more like 21 to 26, Mr. Brightman and Mr. Arnott calculate. That is “hardly a bargain,” they write.

