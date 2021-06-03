‘Pro-Canada’ indicator heavily favours TSX over S&P 500

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld is skeptical about the recent rally in commodity stocks and its ability to boost the Canadian economy,
“Those calling for a lasting super-cycle to drive Canada’s economy in the medium or long term are betting against the odds … A sudden upsurge in global business activity? Check. Temporary bottlenecks in the supply chain? Check. Piling on in futures markets by bullish investors? Check. None of this means that resource prices have already peaked either individually or as a basket, but it does sound a note of caution about where they might settle two or three years out, which matters for the future of the Canadian economy discounted by Canada’s CPI), commodity prices aren’t much higher now than they were in early 2001 … Even if that’s only a two year story, what’s not to like? It’s that this temporary gift raises the risk that resource-currency enthusiasm sends the Canadian dollar to levels that do damage to the country’s cost competitiveness in other sectors, particularly if that leads to a loss in the market share for new plants building the products of the future.
“That “Dutch Disease” was in evidence in past spikes in oil prices, periods in which an elevated Canadian dollar, and the resulting increase in wages in US dollar terms, saw the country give up market share to other sources of US imports.”
***
Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michel Gauthier is much more bullish on Canadian than U.S. stocks,
“[Our] large global Financials OW[overweight] and large US Discretionary (TSLA, AMZN) & Tech UW paid off handsomely last month. Other OW sectors include Materials (Base Metals over Gold), Energy, and Discretionary in DM countries ex-US. Defensives are falling back down in rankings, along with Tech … Canada over U.S.: Our pro-Canada signal jumps to its highest since mid 2017, near multi decade highs. Canadian Energy, Discretionary, Financials, and Real Estate outranked their U.S. peers and are all ranked OW on an absolute basis. Still, Canadian Materials (Gold Miners) and Industrials are showing signs of relative weakness. Overall, Canada shines on Value and Macro while beating the U.S. on Growth. It also now just overtook the US on Momentum. Canada’s relative advantage could increase further if the Gold trade makes a comeback”
***
BoA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian, who I featured in Wednesday’s Globe Investor newsletter, updated her top 10 U.S. growth and value stocks for June on Thursday. There’s only one change – Progressive Corp was replaced by Carrier Global Corp on the Value 10 list.
The growth list is Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Freeport McMoran Inc., Alphabet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Netflix Inc. NRG Energy Inc., T-Mobil U.S. Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and West Pharmaceutivcals inc.
The value list is Allstate Corp., Cardinal Heath Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Laboratory Corp of America Holdings , Marathon Petroleum Corp., Morgan Stanley, M&T Bank Corp., NRG Energy Inc., Principal Financial Group inc and T-Mobil U.S.
***
Economists were surprised by the intensity of the recent price gains. The Citi Inflation Surprise Index hit a record high. pic.twitter.com/6HBTykUO93— (((The Daily Shot))) (@SoberLook) June 2, 2021
