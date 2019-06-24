Profit outlook ‘much worse than the stock market indicates’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
I don’t watch CNBC much anymore but have a generally favourable view of Mad Money host Jim Cramer.
Yes, he’s volatile, but most of his initiatives are designed to help the average investor after he already made enough money for himself.
Mr. Cramer is currently cautious on U.S. equities,
“Companies are having a much harder time during the ongoing U.S.-China trade war than the stock market shows, CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Friday. ‘The real world is much worse than the stock market indicates,’ Cramer said on “Squawk Box. Out of the dozens of company executives he’s spoken with, the “Mad Money” host said that not one of them has indicated they’re expecting a stronger quarter since trade tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated.
“I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter,” Cramer said.”
“Cramer: ‘The real world is much worse than the stock market indicates’” – CNBC
***
CIBC economist Benjamin Tal is not expecting good trade news from the upcoming meeting between U.S. and Chinese leadership at the G20,
“Unless Presidents Trump and Xi fall in love during the G20 summit, don’t expect a major breakthrough in the China-US trade dispute. And at this point, the Fed really doesn’t need more bad news to justify a cut as early as July. Markets are fully priced for at least two moves during the second half of the year… We agree that 50bps in the second half of the year, starting July, is a real possibility, but we also think that traders are getting a bit too excited. The reality is that markets tend to overshoot. The call for 125bps of hikes as recently as November of last year was an overreaction, and today’s calls for anything more than 50bps of easing are also an overshoot.”
“@SBarlow_ROB CM's TAL: "Unless Presidents Trump and Xi fall in love during the G20 summit, don’t expect a major breakthrough in the China-US trade dispute"” – (research excerpt) Twitter
“Options traders are pricing in fireworks for the G-20 summit” – Bloomberg
***
Citi strategist Tobias Levkovich is optimistic on equities, but his institutional clients are pushing back, defending their bearishness,
“@SBarlow_ROB Levkovich; "There are several common areas of pushback from clients when we lay out our views."” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
The expected rise of electric vehicle sales created a surge of speculative investment in cobalt, a metal used in car batteries. Cobalt prices have, however, plunged from US$40 per pound to the US$15 range,
“The market has been overwhelmed by a surge in supply of the metal from the DRC, especially from small-scale individual miners who dig up the metal by hand and who react quickly to higher prices, according to traders. As a result there are large stockpiles of cobalt currently sitting in the port of Durban in South Africa and in China, and traders in the DRC are struggling to sell cobalt to Chinese buyers.”
“Plummeting cobalt price takes toll on Democratic Republic of Congo” – Financial Times (paywall)
***
Tweet of the Day:
CHART OF THE DAY: Deepwater #oil projects are paying back a lot quicker than a decade ago (and discovery-to-production is shorter) as deepwater slims down to compete with U.S. #shale, according to @WoodMackenzie research | #OOTT pic.twitter.com/Tla5JMnThf— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) June 24, 2019
