‘Second wave sell-off’ in global equities ahead: Nomura

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Merrill Lynch strategists believe global profits are set to decline and that investors are ill-prepared,
“BofAML Global EPS Model predicts -5 per cent in the next 12 months versus consensus of 2.0 per cent; no ‘green shoots soft landing’ means EPS cuts. Record 43 per cent of BofAML [Fund Manager Survey] investors demanding corporates delever; renewed trade war causing semiconductors and oil prices to break down; capex orders to four-year low”
“ML: global profit growth turns negative” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich wonders if there’s any value in value investing,
“Value stocks continue to struggle, with money managers fearing that growth names dominate almost all of the upside opportunity… The quality factor has been one of the most critical drivers for performance this year, though min vol has stepped up of late. A faltering economy could lead to credit loss issues while potentially higher interest rates might cause balance sheet problems. Accordingly, fund managers appear to have sought out protective factor stances but at a seemingly high price premium. Money flows out of value funds are compounding the problem, but buybacks can help.”
“@SBarlow_ROB C: Is there any value in value investing? - (research excerpt) Twitter
**
I’m a fan of Nomura’s Tokyo-based quantitative strategist Masanari Takada because of his insight into fund flows for the most speculative and aggressive global funds. Nomura is not, as a firm, looking for a resolution to the U.S. China trade dispute anytime soon, so Mr. Tanaka is looking for another wave of equity selling,
“Global equities gave up a great deal of ground [last week]. The US-China standoff continues to weigh heavily on sentiment. That said, our proprietary gauge still puts global equity market sentiment in positive territory … As of now, the US-China face-off has not become the sort of irregular development that causes a sharp drop-off in sentiment, and panic selling appears to have been averted. However, barring the emergence of some fresh positive news for the market (which we think is unlikely), we expect sentiment to continue drifting down in much the way it has done previously under similar circumstances.
“@SBarlow_ROB Nomura quant: "Potential second wave sell-off"” – (research excerpt) Twitter
“ @SBarlow_ROB CS: "We are deep in the trenches of a trade war" (research excerpt) Twitter
“Markets are finally waking up to a world of worry” – Bloomberg
**
Tweet of the day:
South Korean eexports as canary in the coalmine of global earnings, redux via BMO. "This need not necessarily cause an economic recession, but would certainly portend risk asset strain and tighter financial conditions over the next several months." pic.twitter.com/shpJarwd4N— Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) May 27, 2019
