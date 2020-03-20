Prominent strategist expects ‘V-shaped’ market recovery when epidemic fades

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
There’s no shortage of bad news today, but I’ll start with the positive. Citi analyst Paul Lujuez upgraded Lululemon Athletica Inc. to “buy” rated with a strong argument, a US$190 price target that’s 23 per cent above current levels,
“LULU is down 40% since 2/20 … the mkt has painted nearly the entire retail universe with the same brush (fearing near term EPS risk due to closed stores/supply chain disruptions). But LULU is a standout in retail. And while uncertainty around F20 EPS is high (and F20 will not be pretty), we do not believe the long term earnings power has changed much at all, their balance sheet is rock solid, and biz is likely to rebound strongly on the other side of this. So when we think about this COVID-19 curveball and where to take a swing given the broad sell-off, LULU stands out.”
If there’s one company that might have a competitive advantage during mass quarantine, it could the one selling leisure wear.
***
Now for the bad news. BofA Securities’ economist Carlos Capistran took an axe to Canadian economic growth forecasts,
“We once again cut our 2020 GDP growth forecast for Canada. We now expect a contraction of -1.5% in 2020, down from our previous forecasts of 0.5% (Table 1). We expect the economy to rebound to 1% in 2021, down from our previous forecast of 1.8% as the impact of low oil prices lingers… Our house view is that global GDP growth will drop effectively to zero this year, matching the major recessions of 1982 and 2009. At the peak of the shutdowns, GDP will drop dramatically, including a decline of more than 10% in 2Q US GDP… So a large part of our revision to Canadian economic activity is due to lower expectations for global and US growth… Very low oil prices will also weaken the economy significantly”
***
Also from BofA Securities, global economist Ethan Harris published a report called “The worst is yet to come,”
“Liquidity across asset classes has dried up, and even the highly-liquid Treasury market has become volatile. Sustained illiquidity has disrupted credit access, reduced CB policy transmission, and increased systemic risk. Mark Cabana and team propose a “dealer of last resort” arrangement during emergency periods, in order to maintain market functioning… [quant strategist] Savita Subramanian revised down her year end S&P 500 target to 3100 from 3300, and cut S&P 500 EPS forecast to $138 from $169, implying a 15% decline YoY amid the recession call… "
***
Ok, back to some optimism.
Credit Suisse’s widely-followed global strategist Andrew Garthwaite, sees a sharp, V-shaped market recovery when the epidemic fades,
“We get V-shaped recoveries from exogenous supply-side shocks. Average decline is 22%, average rebound is 21% (over 9 months). HK real estate fell 28% over SARs and rose 80% in the following 6 months (troughed 1 week after peak in infections)’
***
Tweet of the Day:
