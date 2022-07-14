Canadian railway stocks have been cruising through this year’s market volatility, suggesting the sector is a safe bet amid a backdrop of soaring inflation and concerns about declining economic activity.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.’s CP-T share price is up slightly in 2022, while Canadian National Railway Co.’s CNR-T has declined 6.6 per cent.

That stands out when you consider the double-digit declines among financials, materials and real estate firms within the S&P/TSX Composite Index this year. The S&P 500 has declined 22 per cent over the same period.

Some observers expect that railway stocks will remain attractive as uncertainty lingers – not because they are cheap or out of favour (they are neither), but because they can withstand the challenges that are weighing on many other sectors right now.

Kevin Chiang, an analyst at CIBC Capital Markets, puts CN and CP among industrial and transportation stocks he considers good places to hide.

“These companies have a proven pricing model to help offset inflation and volume trends that should be less cyclical,” Mr. Chiang said in a note.

The search for safety is occurring amid market volatility driven by deteriorating confidence in the economy.

The U.S. inflation rate rose to 9.1 per cent in June, year over year, adding urgency to the Federal Reserve’s drive to raise its key interest rate further.

The Bank of Canada revealed its own commitment to fighting inflation this week when it raised its key rate by a full percentage point, surprising economists.

Rising rates have been a crucial reason stocks have struggled this year, and the impact is starting to show up in the corporate earnings of economically sensitive companies.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported that its second quarter profit fell 28 per cent year over year, as it set aside US$428-million to cover potential bad loans. The report was widely blamed for dragging down major indexes in early trading on Thursday.

So what makes Canadian railway stocks relatively immune from the mayhem?

First, they are not threatened by rising inflation, because railways enjoy enviable pricing power given capacity constraints on the transportation network.

For example, CN reported that it had raised its so-called same-store prices – or renewed contracts for existing customers – by 5.4 per cent in 2021. That marked the biggest increase of the past 10 years, and it was ahead of rail inflation – meaning the rise in the cost of inputs such as labour and supplies.

Analysts expect that CP is in a particularly good position here, as it works toward its acquisition of Kansas City Southern next year. The bigger network from the resulting merger should deliver cost savings and give the combined railways more pricing power.

Second, railways can get through economic downturns because their diversified customer base translates to steady carloads.

In the second quarter, CN’s carloads of grain, forestry products and intermodal containers declined. But overall carloads increased during the quarter by 0.4 per cent, as automotive and coal shipments surged. CP’s carloads declined by 0.8 per cent.

Analysts expect that the upcoming grain crop in Canada will mark a big improvement over last year’s crop, and Nutrien Ltd. is forecasting more production of potash through 2025. That bodes well for future rail demand.

“It is important to remember that their bulk business is not GDP-related and should continue to thrive as buyers look for supply in Canada,” Benoit Poirier, an analyst at Desjardins Securities, said in a note this week.

And three, the earnings outlook for 2022 is solid, even though analysts have lowered their expectations from earlier in the year.

Based on their average estimates, analysts now expect that CN will report a 17-per-cent gain in its earnings per share over 2021. For CP, analysts expect profit will decline less than 1 per cent this year and then increase by nearly 22 per cent in 2023, after the merger.

These forecasts are not a sure thing, of course. But in an investing environment dominated by fears of inflation and recession, railway stocks are looking solid.

